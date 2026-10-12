Friends launch new café in Capel Bangor

Farmer and entrepreneur Morfudd Pugh, who launched the first Halen a Pupur outlet in Tregaron in February 2024, is joining forces with longtime friend Ffion to convert the…

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 9:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Two childhood friends have announced plans to open a community café in Capel Bangor, reviving a village that has lost its sole shop and both local pubs in recent years.

Farmer and entrepreneur Morfudd Pugh, who launched the first Halen a Pupur outlet in Tregaron in February 2024, is joining forces with longtime friend Ffion to convert the former Exchange Stores into the new venue.

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The Exchange Stores, previously owned by Fion’s grandparents, closed its doors after a decline in trade, leaving the small Ceredigion village without a retail hub.

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Capel Bangor, situated five miles east of Aberystwyth along the A44 and served by the historic Vale of Rheidol Railway, also saw the closure of the Tynllidiart Arms in 2015 – once home to the world’s smallest brewery – and the shuttering of Tafarn y Maes in December 2024.

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“We put our heads together, and the idea of a second Halen a Pupur began to take shape,” Morfudd wrote on the café’s Facebook page.

She added, “With the village shop gone and two pubs having closed recently, we both felt Capel Bangor deserved somewhere for people to come together.” Somewhere to meet a friend, enjoy good food and coffee, and feel welcome.”

The pair first discussed the project over the Easter holidays, when Fion revealed her intention to purchase the former Exchange Stores.

“So that’s how it all began — a catch‑up between old school friends and an idea to bring a little life back to a place that means so much to Ffion.” We can’t wait to welcome you in,” Morfudd continued.

The new café will operate under the Halen a Pupur brand, which already runs a food van, Halen A Pupur Ar Y Prom, that spent the summer of 2026 in Aberystwyth serving baked goods, sandwiches and Craft Smuggler coffee.

Plans for the Capel Bangor site include a brunch menu, freshly made sandwiches, cookies, brownies and iced drinks, all sourced from local suppliers.

Local residents have responded positively, with one commenter wishing, “Wishing you all the best with your new venture, will go down well as the food is delicious.”

Another supporter wrote, “Love more local businesses opening up around us!” Can’t wait to come in.”

While no exact opening date has been confirmed, Morfudd indicated that preparations are underway and that “if everything goes to plan, we’re hoping to open at the beginning of November — definitely in time for Christmas!”

Updates on the project will be posted on the Halen a Pupur Capel Bangor Instagram and Facebook pages.

The initiative reflects a broader trend of community‑led enterprises seeking to fill gaps left by the decline of traditional village shops and pubs across Wales.

By creating a welcoming space for residents of all ages, the café aims to become a new social hub, offering a venue for informal meetings, casual work, and family gatherings.

Local suppliers stand to benefit from the café’s commitment to sourcing produce within the region, reinforcing the village’s agricultural links.

Industry observers note that the success of Halen a Pupur’s first outlet in Tregaron, which emphasises local produce and employment opportunities, bodes well for the Capel Bangor venture.

The project also aligns with Ceredigion County Council’s objectives to sustain rural economies and preserve community cohesion.

Should the café open as planned, it will mark the first new public eating establishment in Capel Bangor since the closure of its last pub two years ago.

Residents anticipate that the café will not only provide a convenient food outlet but also restore a sense of place that has been eroded by recent closures.

With construction and fit‑out work progressing, the community awaits the arrival of what could become a cornerstone of village life.