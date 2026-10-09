Bus driver hailed for rescuing child on wrong route

Arriva driver David Griffin escorted a young passenger onto the correct bus after spotting he was on the wrong service, earning widespread praise.

Photo credit: The Leader

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 12:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A 53‑year‑old Arriva driver has been hailed by passengers after he rescued a young boy who boarded the wrong service on the Chester‑Mold route near Buckley.

David Griffin was operating the number 4 bus when a child asked when the vehicle would reach Saltney, prompting the driver to realise the youngster was on the wrong line.

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Gripped by the boy’s confusion, Griffin reassured him, telling the child not to worry and that another No 4 heading in the opposite direction would soon appear.

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When the two buses met, Griffin flashed his lights and sounded the horn to attract the attention of the oncoming driver before bringing his own vehicle to a halt.

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He then stepped off, escorted the boy across the road and explained the situation to the driver of the opposite service, who allowed the child to board the correct bus.

“I just thought I need do the right thing,” he said. “He didn’t know where he was, and I just wanted to get him on the right bus, and get him home to his parents.”

“You’ve just got to go out of your way a bit and help people.”

A fellow passenger who witnessed the incident posted on social media: “You could see the moment he realised, his eyes started filling up and my heart honestly broke for him.”

Comments poured in, with one user writing, “When we live in a world where there are so many horror stories involving youngsters, it’s so fantastic to hear a story of someone protecting and helping our children.”

Another added, “I have a new grandson on the way and by god I hope if ever he were to get into difficulty at any time in his young life where his family weren’t around, he had someone like this man to help him.”

Local residents also praised the driver, noting the impact on families: “What a lovely story and lovely to know there are kind people in this community, my son has just started getting the bus and so nice knowing if he got stranded, he would be helped.”

Further remarks highlighted Griffin’s reputation, with one comment stating, “What a fantastic gentleman Dave seems, over the years I hear nothing but praise from local people about him.”

Another supporter concluded, “Brilliant, lovely to hear there is still kindness and thoughtfulness still out there, thank you to the bus driver Dave for getting him onto the right bus, his family must be so grateful to you.”

The incident underscores the role of public‑transport staff in safeguarding vulnerable passengers, particularly on routes that serve school‑age children across Flintshire and neighbouring Wrexham.

Arriva confirmed that drivers receive regular training on passenger safety and that staff are encouraged to act proactively when a child appears lost or confused.

Griffin’s quick thinking avoided a potentially distressing situation for the boy and his family, reinforcing community confidence in the reliability of local bus services.

Transport officials noted that such acts of goodwill, while not routine, are welcomed and serve as a reminder of the human element behind everyday public transport.

As the story circulates online, it adds a positive note to recent discussions about safety on school routes and the importance of vigilant, caring staff on public vehicles.