M&S recalls three products over salmonella risk

Marks & Spencer withdraws three ready‑meal items after Salmonella is found in pistachio nuts, urging customers to return them for a full refund.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 11:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Marks & Spencer has launched an urgent recall of three ready‑to‑eat products after the Food Standards Agency confirmed the presence of Salmonella in pistachio nuts supplied by manufacturer Greencore.

The recall covers M&S Super Nutty Wholefood with a Soy & Ginger Dressing (200 g, product code 00797016, use‑by 10 October), M&S Nutrient Dense Nutty Super Wholefood (285 g, product code 00961035, use‑by 11 October) and M&S Fresh Collection Pistachio Pesto (115 g, product code 29526743, use‑by 13 October).

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All affected items are being withdrawn from shelves and point‑of‑sale recall notices have been displayed in M&S stores across the UK.

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Greencore, the contract manufacturer, also produces two Pinch brand ready meals sold exclusively at Tesco, which are part of a wider recall but are not sold by M&S.

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The two Pinch meals – Pinch Pan Poppin’ Chicken Pasanda & Nutty Pilau Rice and Pinch Bangin’ Butter Chicken & Nutty Pilau Rice, both 400 g with barcodes 5051873005819 and 5051873005796 and use‑by dates up to 10 October – are being recalled for the same contamination.

Salmonella infection typically causes fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, and health officials advise anyone with symptoms to stay away from work, school or nursery for at least 48 hours after recovery.

The Food Standards Agency issued a Product Recall Information Notice, urging consumers to check the date codes on the packaging and to return any affected items.

“Please do not consume this product.”

M&S added that only the specific date codes listed are impacted and that no other products in its range are affected.

“Only the displayed date codes are impacted.”

The retailer apologised for the inconvenience and provided a contact number for further enquiries.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Consumers are advised to retain the packaging until the recall process is completed, as the FSA may request additional information to trace the source of the contamination.

Retail outlets have been instructed to remove the products from all sales floors and to place clear signage at checkout points, ensuring shoppers are aware of the health risk.

Health officials stress that the recall does not pose a long‑term threat to public health, noting that swift action has limited the potential spread of the bacteria.

Customers who have already purchased the items are encouraged to either discard them safely or return them for a full refund, as per the retailer’s policy.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges of supply‑chain safety in the UK food industry, with manufacturers and retailers working closely with regulators to prevent future outbreaks.