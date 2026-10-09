Wrexham Railway Club shuts doors after 80 years

Club secretary John Humphreys, 74, has been a member for at least 55 years and has overseen the club’s operations since 2013. His wife Marian Humphreys said the decision…

Photo credit: The Leader

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 9:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Wrexham Railway Club on Brewery Place has closed permanently after more than eight decades of service to the town. Doors were shut for the final time on Sunday 4 October, and the premises are now being prepared for sale.

Club secretary John Humphreys, 74, has been a member for at least 55 years and has overseen the club’s operations since 2013. His wife Marian Humphreys said the decision followed a year of mounting financial pressure and a steady fall in membership.

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“Money really.” Membership is down and footfall is down and bills are up,” she told reporters.

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She added that rising gas and electricity costs, higher staff wages and dwindling takings made the business model unsustainable. “The gas, the electric, staff wages, everything’s gone up and our takings have gone down, so it can’t survive on that.”

Marian said the club had been struggling for around 18 months, with the prospect of closure discussed for about a year before members voted at an extraordinary general meeting in early August.

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Efforts to boost revenue included Friday quiz nights, hiring rooms for private parties and hosting dance groups and ballroom‑dance classes. Those initiatives, however, failed to generate sufficient income to cover the rising outgoings.

She estimated a core of only 50 to 80 regular users – including pool and snooker teams, dominoes and bingo players – frequented the venue. “We feel really sorry for them because they are the ones who are losing out on it, but you can’t keep a place that big open just for 50 or 70 people,” she said.

“The money just doesn’t come in to cover the bills.”

The electricity bill alone was said to be around £1,000 a month. The club has occupied its current building since 1998, although a railway‑workers’ club has existed in Wrexham since 1945.

Originally founded for railway employees and their families, the membership was opened to the wider public by at least 2016. The venue is linked to the National Association of Recreational Clubs, which stepped in to provide financial assistance during the club’s final months.

That support now means the property will need to be sold to repay the money owed to the association. John Humphreys’ family ties to the club stretch back generations, with his father heavily involved and an uncle serving as secretary in the 1970s.

John himself began visiting the club as a child of six or seven before becoming a full member as a young man. Marian described the closure as “devastating” for John, who had always hoped to keep the club alive.

“He’s always said he didn’t want it to go down on his watch, but there was nothing we could do about it.” He’s devastated about it,” she said.

There are no plans for John to establish a replacement club elsewhere, as no other party has stepped forward to take over the running. “We’re very sorry that it’s come to this, but it has come to the point where we just couldn’t afford to carry on,” Marian added.

“We’ve just got to the point where we couldn’t continue.” There’s nobody more sorry than my husband.”

The closure marks the end of a long‑standing social hub that has hosted generations of locals for snooker, pool, bingo and community gatherings.

Local residents expressed sadness at the loss of a venue that had become part of Wrexham’s cultural fabric. With the building now on the market, its future use remains uncertain, but the Humphreys family hopes the sale will settle outstanding debts.

The Wrexham Railway Club’s demise reflects broader challenges faced by community clubs across Wales, where rising energy costs and shifting leisure habits strain traditional social institutions.