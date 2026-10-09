Early flu season warning as UK virus levels hit four-year high

UK Health Security Agency reports rising flu activity and urges early vaccination as virus levels climb to a four‑year peak, alongside modest COVID‑19 increases.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 10:10 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

UK Health Security Agency officials have warned that the country could face an unusually early flu season after virus activity surged to levels not seen in the past four years.

Data released for the week of 28 September to 4 October show flu swab positivity rising from 5.0 per cent to 6.5 per cent, a clear upward trend since August.

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Hospital admissions linked to influenza climbed to 1.97 per 100,000 people, with the increase driven primarily by young adults.

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Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, urged the public to act promptly.

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A recent World Health Organisation report flagged a drifted A(H1N1) strain detected at low levels across Europe and Britain, underscoring the need for broad‑spectrum protection.

UKHSA surveillance confirms that the current vaccine targets influenza A subtypes H1N1 and H3N2 as well as influenza B, with subtyping data in England showing an equal mix of the two A subtypes.

Last winter’s vaccination programme in England was credited with averting an estimated 100,000 hospital admissions and 7,000 deaths.

Alongside flu data, the agency’s weekly report also tracked COVID‑19, noting test positivity rising from 7.9 per cent to 9.1 per cent over the same period.

COVID‑19 hospital admissions reached 2.04 per 100,000 people, though circulating variants such as XFG show no evidence of increased severity.

Dr Alex Allen, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, offered reassurance on the coronavirus situation.

Health officials stress that both flu and COVID‑19 vaccines remain the most effective defence against severe disease and hospitalisation.

Members of the public who qualify for a free flu or COVID‑19 jab can verify their eligibility and arrange appointments via the NHS App, online booking portals, or by contacting local GP surgeries and pharmacies.

With winter months approaching, the agency’s message is clear: early vaccination can curb the spread of influenza and protect the most vulnerable, reducing pressure on hospitals already coping with seasonal demands.

Authorities will continue to monitor virus activity closely and update guidance as the situation evolves, urging anyone with underlying health conditions or who is pregnant to prioritise immunisation without delay.