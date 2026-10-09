North Wales Superkids seeks new premises as library demolition looms

Charity that supports under‑privileged children across North Wales warns it could close unless a new home is found before July

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 9:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

North Wales Superkids has issued an urgent appeal for a new base after the Old Library building near County Hall in Mold is slated for demolition.

The charity, which has operated from the premises for eight years, must secure alternative premises by July next year or risk closure.

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Founded by the late Margaret Williams, the organisation supports under‑privileged children across North Wales with toys, gifts and practical assistance.

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Trustees say the Old Library site has evolved into a bustling hub, with shelves now packed full of donations ready for distribution.

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“We are currently looking for a new home for North Wales Superkids due to our current premises being due for demolition,” trustee Jade Storey said.

“We feel so lucky to have been able to continue supporting families throughout North Wales for the past eight years from the Old Library building, and the charity has grown so much during this time.”

“What were once empty shelves are now packed full of toys and gifts, ready to be distributed to children and young people this Christmas.”

Each year the charity hands out an average of 14,000 individual presents, assembling them into roughly 1,800 to 2,500 personalised gift sacks.

The annual Toy Box Appeal supplies tailored gifts to recipients ranging from newborns up to age 25 across the region.

Beyond the Christmas appeal, North Wales Superkids runs a Holiday Project and other community services throughout the year.

Trustees warn that failure to find a new site could have serious consequences for the charity’s future.

“Sadly, if we are unable to secure a new premises, the trustees may be forced to make the decision that North Wales Superkids will fold,” Storey added.

“We cannot let this happen.” There are so many families with children and vulnerable young people who would be without support, not only at Christmas, but with the Holiday Project and our other services impacting so many lives.”

“The closure of North Wales Superkids would be a real loss to so many.”

The charity is now appealing to the public, businesses and organisations for suitable premises, preferably within the Flintshire area.

Volunteer Tiegan Groves, who works alongside trustees, has been instrumental in organising donations and coordinating the annual appeal.

North Wales Superkids also seeks additional drop‑off locations where members of the community can leave donations.

Local schools, churches and community centres have previously acted as collection points, helping to amass the thousands of items required each year.

Charity officials stress that any new site must accommodate storage, sorting and distribution activities to maintain the scale of support currently provided.

“We need a space that can handle the volume of gifts we receive and allow volunteers to work safely and efficiently,” Storey explained.

The demolition of the Old Library is part of a wider regeneration scheme planned by Flintshire County Council.

Council representatives have confirmed the building will be removed as part of a mixed‑use development project.

While the council has offered to assist charities in finding new premises, no specific alternative has yet been identified for North Wales Superkids.

Community leaders have expressed concern that the loss of the charity’s hub would leave a gap in support for vulnerable families.

“The work they do is vital, especially during the festive season when many families are struggling,” said a local councillor who asked to remain anonymous.

Charity volunteers continue to sort and pack gifts in the remaining weeks before the demolition schedule begins.

Donations of toys, clothing, books and other items are still being accepted, with the hope that a new location will be secured in time.

Anyone able to offer premises or assist with drop‑off points is urged to contact North Wales Superkids directly.

The appeal highlights the precarious position of community charities facing rising property pressures across Wales.

With thousands of children relying on the organisation’s annual gift distribution, the outcome of the search for a new home will be closely watched.