Dolly Parton sings Welsh version of “Jolene”

New bilingual release with Bronwen Lewis and Jada Star drops on 9 Oct, marking Parton’s second posthumous single.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 1:50 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Dolly Parton’s voice now sings in Welsh on a new bilingual version of her 1973 hit “Jolene”, set for release on 9 October, marking the country legend’s second posthumous single.

The track pairs Parton’s Nashville‑recorded vocals with Welsh singer‑songwriter Bronwen Lewis and Parton’s niece, American songwriter Jada Star.

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Lewis first attracted attention two years ago when she posted a Welsh‑language take on “Jolene” to social media, the video quickly going viral.

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The clip reached members of Parton’s family, prompting Star to contact Lewis and arrange a meeting in Wales.

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Both women performed together at Pride Cymru later that year, an experience Star describes as a career highlight.

“Performing at Cymru Pride was one of the highlights of my life.” We met so many wonderful people and made some great friends.

Inspired by the Welsh landscape and the warm reception she received, Star proposed a bilingual recording that would also involve Parton.

Parton recorded her contribution at her Nashville studio after receiving a guide to the Welsh pronunciation.

Lewis recalled the moment she learned of Parton’s involvement, describing a wave of disbelief and emotion.

“So I got a phone call from Jada, and she gave me the news that her Aunt Dolly wanted to sing on Jolene with us.” I couldn’t quite believe it.

I think I dropped to the floor. I started crying.

I felt all the emotions.

The collaboration was completed before Parton’s sudden death on 25 August, leaving the trio’s joint effort as a poignant final offering.

Lewis said the team was “absolutely thrilled to hear Dolly sing in another language and in Welsh for the very first time was just unbelievable”.

Following the news of Parton’s passing, Lewis posted a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“Anyone who’s known me for even five minutes knows that I fell in love with country music, songwriting and singing in general because of one woman, Dolly Parton.” I have said for years there are two main women in my life, my mother and Dolly.

So this morning, the world feels a lot less sparkly. And to say the news yesterday absolutely knocked the wind out of my sails is an understatement.

Bronwen added that the loss felt like “the world lost a friend, a hero to so many, and an absolute icon”, underscoring the emotional weight of the release.

Star reflected on the privilege of working with an icon, saying the experience was “a privilege to collaborate and to record with one of the greatest musicians of all time and one of the greatest women to ever grace this earth”.

Bronwen summed up the sentiment with a smile, noting that “gosh she was proud to sing in Welsh”.

The bilingual “Jolene” will be available on all major streaming platforms from 9 October, allowing listeners across the world to hear Parton’s voice in both English and Welsh.

Fans can already stream the track on services such as Spotify, where the song is listed under both the Parton and Lewis catalogues.

The release has been hailed as a celebration of Welsh language music and a fitting tribute to a legend whose influence spanned continents.