Recycling firm faces court over brook pollution and waste escape

The charge is laid under the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016. Court records show the company entered an indicated guilty plea to that charge, although no conviction…

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Carmarthenshire Recycling and Environmental Services Ltd appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, facing two separate environmental prosecutions brought by Natural Resources Wales. The first case concerns an alleged unauthorised discharge of poisonous, noxious or polluting matter into Tawelan Brook on or about 9 October 2025.

The charge is laid under the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016. Court records show the company entered an indicated guilty plea to that charge, although no conviction or sentence was recorded at the hearing.

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Details of the substance, its volume or any resulting damage to the brook were not disclosed in the court register. The second prosecution alleges that on or about 21 July 2026 the firm failed to take reasonable measures to prevent waste escaping from its control.

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That offence is pursued under section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. In that matter the company pleaded not guilty and elected a summary trial.

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The court register does not specify the type of waste, the precise location of the alleged escape or any contamination that may have resulted. No link between the two alleged incidents has been established in the proceedings to date.

Both cases were listed under the company’s address at Llys Deri, Parc Pensarn, Carmarthen. The magistrates’ court set a further case‑management hearing for 19 November at 10 am in Courtroom 1.

No financial penalty or custodial sentence was imposed at the 8 October hearing. Natural Resources Wales, the statutory body responsible for protecting the environment, initiated the prosecutions under its enforcement powers.

The agency’s statements to the court were not released, and no further comment was made publicly. Legal experts note that an indicated guilty plea does not automatically result in a conviction, pending sentencing or further procedural steps.

Similarly, a not‑guilty plea at the summary trial stage means the matter will proceed to a full hearing unless a settlement is reached. The environmental offences carry potential fines of up to £20,000 per offence, though the exact exposure depends on the court’s assessment.

The Environmental Protection Act also allows for remediation orders, requiring polluters to restore affected sites. Tawelan Brook, a small watercourse flowing through the Carmarthenshire countryside, is designated as a freshwater habitat under national water quality standards.

Any contamination could impact local biodiversity, including fish and invertebrate populations that rely on the brook’s clean water. The company, which provides recycling and waste‑management services across the county, has previously operated under a range of environmental permits.

Its licence authorises the handling, treatment and disposal of various waste streams, subject to strict monitoring conditions. Failure to adhere to those conditions can trigger enforcement action, as seen in the current proceedings.

The court’s decision to adjourn both matters to November allows further investigation into the factual basis of the allegations. Both prosecutions will be heard concurrently, meaning the magistrates will consider each charge on its own merits.

The outcome could set a precedent for how similar discharges and waste‑escape incidents are dealt with in Wales. Local environmental groups have called for greater transparency around the incidents, urging the council to publish monitoring data.

Carmarthenshire County Council has not commented on the case, citing the ongoing legal process. The hearings underscore the increasing scrutiny of waste‑management firms as regulators seek to enforce stricter environmental standards.

Observers will watch the November hearing for any indication of penalties that could affect the company’s operating licence. The case highlights the broader challenge of balancing commercial recycling operations with the need to protect Wales’s waterways and habitats.

As the legal process unfolds, the company remains listed as a registered business at its Carmarthen address, pending the court’s final determination.