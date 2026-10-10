Cheese maker denies six river pollution charges

The company appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 October, where it entered a plea of not guilty to all six charges and elected a summary trial.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Rhiannon Evans (Environment & Climate Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Dairy Partners (Cymru Wales) Ltd has denied six environmental offences after being accused of releasing caustic liquid into the Afon Arad near its Newcastle Emlyn creamery.

The company appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 October, where it entered a plea of not guilty to all six charges and elected a summary trial.

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The prosecution, brought by Natural Resources Wales, relates to alleged incidents that occurred in July 2021.

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The first charge alleges that between 5 July and 7 July 2021 the firm caused poisonous, noxious or polluting matter – described as caustic liquid – to enter the river without the required environmental authorisation.

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Four further charges allege breaches of environmental permit conditions covering the period from 5 July to 15 July 2021.

Those conditions relate to controls on emissions, measures to prevent pollution, containment arrangements for liquids and broader environmental management requirements.

A separate charge under the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975 claims the company caused matter to enter waters supporting fish in a manner that rendered the water poisonous or injurious to fish.

The court register does not indicate that any fish were killed, nor does it specify the volume of the alleged discharge.

Natural Resources Wales, the Welsh government body responsible for protecting the environment, is prosecuting the case.

The agency’s statement, filed with the court, says the alleged releases could have threatened the ecological health of the Afon Arad, a tributary that supports salmon and other freshwater species.

Dairy Partners has maintained that its operations complied with all relevant permits and that any material released was within authorised limits.

The company’s legal representatives argued that the evidence does not demonstrate a breach of the environmental licence governing the creamery.

Magistrates’ Court recorded the denial of the charges and scheduled a case‑management hearing for 10 December at 10 am.

The hearing will determine the timetable for the summary trial and any further procedural steps.

No sentence or financial penalty has been imposed at this stage, as the matter remains unresolved.

The Afon Arad flows through the Teifi Valley, an area noted for its agricultural activity and valued for its natural habitats.

Local environmental groups have previously highlighted concerns about industrial discharges affecting water quality in the region.

Natural Resources Wales has warned that repeated breaches could lead to more severe enforcement action, including fines or remediation orders.

Dairy Partners operates one of the largest cheese‑making facilities in West Wales, supplying a range of dairy products to national and export markets.

The firm employs several hundred staff in the Newcastle Emlyn area, making it a significant local employer.

The case adds to a growing list of environmental prosecutions in Wales targeting industrial polluters under the 1975 fisheries legislation and modern environmental permitting regimes.

Legal experts note that summary trials are typically reserved for less complex cases, but the outcome will hinge on the technical evidence surrounding the alleged caustic discharge.

The December hearing will be closely watched by both the dairy sector and environmental watchdogs as a test of regulatory enforcement in the Welsh water catchments.