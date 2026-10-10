Wales rallies for local Minds on World Mental Health Day

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 7:20 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

World Mental Health Day falls on Saturday, 10 October, and charities across Wales are urging the public to back their local Mind branches with donations, goods or volunteer time.

The campaign this year centres on “Real Voices, Real Change”, a theme that stresses listening to lived experiences of mental health and translating them into tangible support.

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Mind Cymru highlights that Wales is served by 15 independent local Minds, each embedded in its community and tailoring services to the specific needs of the people they serve.

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Tom Boyce, Head of Networks (Wales) at Mind Cymru, said: “Every local Mind in Wales is different, located within the heart of their community, and exists to provide support that people locally need.”

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He added that “people’s mental health needs can be complex and finding the right support can change lives and stop people from reaching crisis point”.

“The message this World Mental Health Day, however, is simple – if you’re in a position to help, local Minds need your support,” Boyce continued. “Every fundraiser organised, volunteer hour given and every donation made helps ensure local people get to continue accessing life‑changing mental health support in their local area across Wales.”

Each local Mind operates as an independent charity with its own board of trustees, responsible for raising its own funds while forming part of a wider network of 100 Mind organisations across England and Wales.

For the financial year 2024‑25, the Welsh Minds are set to continue delivering a mix of therapy, counselling, crisis support and practical advice on benefits, housing and legal rights.

Boyce noted that “many local Minds provide therapy and counselling services, while some provide crisis support or information and advice on benefits, housing, legal rights and other issues.”

He stressed that this breadth of provision embodies the World Mental Health Day theme, as “they’re the embodiment in many ways of what this year’s World Mental Health Day stands for, and in terms of being there to hear what the lived experiences of people with mental health problems in Wales have to say”.

Local Minds also stress that their work does not stop on 10 October; they operate year‑round, and sustained community backing is essential to keep services running.

“We also need to remember that local Minds are there to provide support all year round, and that to continue helping people with their mental health in local communities – and in a way that meets their needs – they need our support to do so,” Boyce said.

Supporters are encouraged to explore fundraising ideas on Mind’s website, where a range of activities from community runs to bake sales are suggested.

Information on the specific Mind serving each area of Wales is also available online, enabling donors to direct contributions to the branch that serves their neighbourhood.

For anyone concerned about their own mental health or that of a loved one, Mind Cymru offers a 24‑hour helpline, online chat and face‑to‑face appointments at local centres.

The organisation reminds the public that early help can prevent crises and that every contribution, no matter how small, helps maintain the vital safety net that local Minds provide across the country.

As World Mental Health Day approaches, the call is clear: Wales is asked to turn “Real Voices” into “Real Change” by supporting the charities that keep mental health services close to home.