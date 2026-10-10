West Wales man admits multiple offences in Haverfordwest court

A Newcastle Emlyn resident pleaded guilty to theft, fraud and vehicle offences across West Wales, with sentencing yet to be announced.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 12:59 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A man from Newcastle Emlyn admitted a string of offences across West Wales when he appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 5 October.

Liam Matthews entered guilty or indicated‑guilty pleas to charges linked to Ridgeway Garage in Haverfordwest, a Tesco store in Milford Haven, a vehicle in the Llechryd area and the Coracle Health and Country Club at Cenarth Falls Holiday Park.

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At Ridgeway Garage he was charged with making off without paying for fuel and shop items totalling £57.53.

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The court also recorded a fraud by false representation offence relating to bank accounts, although the exact nature of the deception was not disclosed.

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Matthews admitted to shop theft at Tesco, taking goods valued at £37 from the Milford Haven outlet.

In the Llechryd area he acknowledged taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an offence that also saw him plead guilty to driving while disqualified.

He further admitted to driving without insurance, a breach that carries separate penalties under the Road Traffic Act.

A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle near Llechryd, an incident for which Matthews entered an indicated‑guilty plea.

The Coracle Health and Country Club, situated within Cenarth Falls Holiday Park, was the scene of a burglary for which he pleaded guilty.

During the burglary, cider and milk worth approximately £5.75 were taken from the club’s premises.

Matthews has previously pleaded guilty to a public‑order offence in Aberystwyth, a matter that was dealt with in an earlier court hearing.

The magistrates’ hearing concluded without any sentencing details being released for publication.

Sentencing will be determined at a later date, with the court expected to consider the range of offences and any previous convictions.

Magistrates’ courts in Wales typically impose fines, community orders or custodial sentences depending on the severity and cumulative nature of the offences.

Legal representatives for the Crown confirmed that the case will be listed for sentencing once the court has completed its assessment.

The case highlights the breadth of criminal activity that can span fuel stations, retail outlets, private vehicles and holiday‑park facilities within a single jurisdiction.

Authorities have not indicated whether any further investigations are ongoing in relation to the fraud by false representation charge.

Matthews remains in custody pending the outcome of the sentencing hearing.