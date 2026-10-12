Pembroke Dock Friday Market relaunched with new traders

The market, housed in the 1826‑27 Market Hall on Melville Street, welcomed shoppers from the early morning until noon.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 1:15 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembroke Dock’s historic Friday Market opened its doors to a full line‑up of traders on Friday, 9 October, marking an official relaunch after a soft opening the previous week.

The market, housed in the 1826‑27 Market Hall on Melville Street, welcomed shoppers from the early morning until noon.

Advertisement

County councillor Jamie Street, who has been urging local businesses to take up stalls, arrived with Conservative Senedd Member Paul Davies to meet the traders.

Advertisement

For decades the market had dwindled, leaving the Rees family’s Carmarthen Deli as its sole regular stallholder.

Advertisement

Recent outreach has attracted a variety of independent sellers, including makers of homemade food, clothing, knitted goods, jewellery and books.

Traders present at the relaunch expressed optimism that the broader offering would encourage regular visits from residents.

“But the real test will be keeping that momentum going.” We need people to continue turning up, shopping locally and supporting the traders who are putting their time, energy and money into making it a success,” Cllr Street said.

He added that the market could serve as a launchpad for entrepreneurs seeking permanent premises elsewhere in the town.

“The market also offers something really important – an affordable opportunity for small businesses to get started, test their ideas and build a customer base,” he explained.

Mr Davies, in Pembroke Dock for a constituency advice surgery, praised the council’s efforts.

“Our independent traders and small businesses are the lifeblood of our towns,” he said.

“Markets like this are about much more than shopping.” They bring people into town, create opportunities for local businesses and help build that sense of community which makes places like Pembroke Dock special.”

The market’s origins trace back to an 1818 Act of Parliament that authorised the Navy Board to establish a trading space in the dockyard town.

The current hall, a stone‑built structure, has stood for nearly two centuries as a focal point for local commerce.

Friday’s event saw a noticeable increase in footfall compared with the previous soft opening, according to observations by market volunteers.

Free parking was available on site and at the nearby Heritage Centre, facilitating easy access for shoppers from surrounding villages.

Local residents were encouraged to explore the range of stalls, many of which were displaying products for the first time in Pembroke Dock.

Organisers highlighted that the market operates every Friday from 8 am to noon, providing a regular venue for small‑scale traders.

Market officials noted that the relaunch is part of a broader strategy to revitalise the town centre and support independent enterprise.

Community groups have welcomed the development, seeing it as a step towards restoring the vibrancy of Pembroke Dock’s commercial heart.

Local councillors stressed that sustained community support will be essential to maintain the market’s momentum beyond the initial launch.

Observers pointed out that the market’s affordable entry point could encourage new entrepreneurs to test concepts before committing to permanent premises.

The event concluded with a modest crowd dispersing by midday, leaving the hall ready for the next week’s market.

Stakeholders remain hopeful that the revived Friday Market will become a staple of Pembroke Dock’s weekly rhythm.

Continued patronage from locals and visitors alike will determine whether the market can reclaim its historic role as a hub of trade and community interaction.

For now, the market hall stands bustling once more, its stone walls echoing the sounds of commerce that have defined the town for over two centuries.