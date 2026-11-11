Remembrance Day 2026: Full Guide to Vancouver Island and Greater Victoria Ceremonies

Remembrance Day ceremonies across Greater Victoria and Vancouver Island are scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, 2026, with the main parade and service at the B.C. Parliament Buildings cenotaph on 501 Belleville St. running from 10:30 a.m.

to noon. An Afghanistan Memorial Service will commence at 9:45 a.m. at the corner of Quadra and Courtney streets in Victoria.

In Esquimalt, a parade departs Admirals Road and Esquimalt Road at 10:30 a.m., proceeding to the cenotaph in Memorial Park for the official ceremonies. The Oak Bay cenotaph at 2800 Beach Dr. hosts its service starting at 10:55 a.m., with the event streamed online for wider public access.

Saanich residents will gather at the cenotaph on 770 Vernon Ave. between 10:40 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., while Colwood’s 7th Juan de Fuca Scouts march from John Stubbs School to the Garry oak grove for a ceremony at 10:45 a.m.

A moment of silence is observed at 11 a.m. in Colwood.

Royal Roads University, the Vancouver Island Ex-Cadet Club, and CFB Esquimalt combine for a ceremony at 10:40 a.m. on the Castle Terrace Lawn outside Hatley Castle, followed by a screening of the film Enduring Duty. Central Saanich holds its ceremony at HEL,HILEȻ Park in Brentwood Bay at 10:50 a.m., with refreshments available at the West Saanich Schoolhouse.

Sidney’s parade begins at the Mary Winspear Centre at 10:30 a.m., marching to the cenotaph at Sidney Town Hall for a 10:40 a.m. service, featuring a planned fly past during the two-minute silence at 11 a.m. Additional services are held in Willis Point, Langford, Sooke, and Cobble Hill, with specific times ranging from 10:30 a.m.

to 11 a.m.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.timescolonist.com.