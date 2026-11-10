Carol Kirkwood Hints at TV Comeback Seven Months After Leaving BBC Weather Role

Carol Kirkwood has indicated her television career may not be over, seven months after stepping down from her role as a BBC weather presenter. The 64-year-old broadcaster left the corporation in April after a 28-year tenure to travel with her husband, Steve Randall, while they are both still fit and healthy. Her recent comments suggest a potential return to the screen, depending on the offers she receives in the coming months.

Speaking to Best magazine, Kirkwood revealed she would be open to returning to the screen for “spells of time. She explained that her decision to leave the BBC was driven by a desire to prioritise personal time and travel with her partner. This marks a significant shift from her long-standing daily presence on British television.

The former weather presenter highlighted the BBC’s Celebrity Race Across the World as a “dream” programme to participate in alongside her husband. She expressed enthusiasm for the physical challenge and the opportunity to work with Steve Randall in a competitive format. This specific mention underscores her willingness to engage in high-profile entertainment projects.

Kirkwood added that while leaving the BBC was a “wrench”, she felt it was the right decision for her personal well-being. She is currently enjoying focusing on her writing career, which has become a central part of her post-retirement life. This transition allows her to explore creative avenues beyond her traditional broadcasting role.

The broadcaster’s comments come as she navigates life away from the daily demands of live television. Her decision to step down was widely reported when she announced her departure in April. The move was seen as a chance to enjoy a period of freedom before potentially re-entering the industry.

Her potential return has sparked interest among fans who have followed her weather forecasts for nearly three decades. The BBC has not commented on any specific offers or future collaborations with Kirkwood. However, her openness to “spells of time” suggests a flexible approach to future commitments.

Kirkwood’s career at the BBC began in 1996, making her one of the most recognisable faces on British television. Her departure in April marked the end of an era for many viewers who relied on her daily updates. The 28-year tenure included numerous awards and widespread public recognition.

Since leaving the corporation, Kirkwood has focused on travel and writing with her husband, Steve Randall. The couple has been seen enjoying various destinations, taking advantage of their newfound freedom. This period of travel has been a key part of their post-retirement plans.

Her comments to Best magazine provide insight into her current mindset and future aspirations. She remains active in the public eye through her writing and occasional media appearances. This balanced approach allows her to maintain a presence without the pressure of daily broadcasting.

The potential return to television could see her in a different capacity than her previous role. This format aligns well with her recent interests and lifestyle choices.

Kirkwood’s decision to leave the BBC was influenced by a desire to spend more time with her husband. The couple has been together for many years and shares a passion for travel and adventure. Their joint decision to step back from full-time work reflects a focus on personal happiness.

Her writing career has gained traction since her departure from the BBC. She has published works that explore her experiences and insights from her broadcasting career. This new professional focus has been well-received by readers and critics alike.

The broadcaster’s openness to future projects has generated speculation about her next move. While no specific dates or programmes have been confirmed, her comments suggest a willingness to engage. This flexibility could lead to various high-profile opportunities in the coming months.

Kirkwood’s legacy at the BBC remains strong, with many viewers expressing their appreciation for her work. Her departure was met with widespread support from fans and colleagues alike. The broadcaster’s impact on British television is widely recognised and respected.

Her potential return to the screen could mark a new chapter in her career. The combination of her travel experiences and writing skills positions her well for diverse projects. This versatility allows her to explore different aspects of the entertainment industry.

The BBC has not made any official announcements regarding future collaborations with Kirkwood. However, her comments to Best magazine have kept the possibility alive. Fans will be watching closely for any updates on her next professional steps.

Kirkwood’s decision to prioritise personal time has been praised by many in the industry. Her approach to balancing work and life offers a model for other broadcasters. This shift in focus reflects a broader trend towards well-being in the media sector.

Her husband, Steve Randall, has been a constant support throughout her career and retirement. The couple’s shared interests in travel and writing have strengthened their bond. Their joint ventures have been a highlight of their post-retirement life.

Kirkwood’s comments highlight her continued passion for the screen and storytelling. While she is enjoying her current lifestyle, the possibility of a return remains open. This balance between personal fulfilment and professional ambition defines her current phase.

The broadcaster’s future plans remain fluid, with no concrete commitments announced. This strategy allows her to maintain control over her schedule and priorities.

As she continues to focus on her writing and travel, Kirkwood remains a prominent figure in British media. Her potential return to television could bring a fresh perspective to her work. Fans and colleagues alike await any further developments in her career.

Kirkwood’s journey from daily weather presenter to writer and traveller reflects a successful transition. The broadcaster’s legacy continues to influence and inspire many in the industry.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.independent.co.uk.