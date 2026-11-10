Jack Grealish returns to training at Everton with view to being available for Brentford trip

Jack Grealish has returned to training at Everton’s Finch Farm facilities, targeting availability for the Premier League trip to Brentford on November 23. The 31-year-old Manchester City loanee is set to rejoin first-team sessions next week, marking a significant step in his rehabilitation after a three-match absence from the Merseyside squad.

The creative midfielder will not feature in Everton’s home fixture against Coventry City later on Friday, as he continues to work separately from the main group to regain full match fitness. Manager David Moyes confirmed the player’s exclusion from the upcoming matchday squad, indicating that further individual work is required before he can integrate fully with his teammates.

Grealish’s absence began with a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on October 24, where the club cited illness as the reason for his non-selection. Five days later, Everton announced that the England international had been dropped for the Carabao Cup visit of Newcastle United due to a “breach of club discipline,” a decision that sparked significant media scrutiny.

Manager David Moyes stated last month that the omission was a “club decision” that he fully supported, maintaining a firm stance on squad standards. Sources with knowledge of the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the disciplinary breach stemmed from an unauthorised absence from a scheduled training session.

Following the cup match, Grealish was not involved when Everton beat Newcastle United on Monday, with a crucial juncture in his career fast approaching. He subsequently missed the following Premier League fixture against Newcastle due to a lack of fitness, which directly contributed to his continued absence from the squad for Friday’s game against Coventry.

When confirming Grealish’s continued absence from the squad against Coventry, Moyes said on Thursday: “I wouldn’t give you the plan but we will be working with Jack again soon.” This comment suggests that the player is on the verge of returning to full training, with the Brentford match at the Gtech Community Stadium serving as the primary target for his comeback.

Grealish is on a second season-long loan at Everton from Manchester City, where his contract expires next summer. The 39-cap England international played 22 games for Everton in all competitions during his previous tenure, recording two goals and six assists before a foot injury ended his 2025-26 season in January.

Since his return to Merseyside on loan this term, Grealish has featured in six matches, attempting to re-establish his form and influence within the squad. His journey back to full fitness is closely monitored by the coaching staff, who are keen to ensure he is physically robust enough to handle the demands of the Premier League schedule.

The upcoming trip to Brentford represents a critical test for the midfielder, as he looks to prove his readiness for extended competitive action. Everton’s management team is prioritising a gradual return to prevent any recurrence of fitness issues that could derail his season or his future prospects at the club.

With the international break approaching, the next few days will be pivotal in determining whether Grealish can secure a starting spot or at least a place in the matchday squad. The club’s medical and performance staff are working closely with the player to manage his workload and ensure he reaches peak condition for the crucial fixture.

Everton’s supporters will be watching closely to see if the midfielder can recapture the form that made him a key asset during his first loan spell. The outcome of his rehabilitation will have significant implications for the team’s attacking options in the latter half of the season.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.nytimes.com.