Pembrokeshire set for brighter spell as rain eases

Met Office predicts milder temps and more sunshine for Pembrokeshire later this week, though showers will linger.

Photo credit: Western Telegraph

✍️ By Rhiannon Evans (Environment & Climate Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 6:25 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire residents can finally look forward to a respite from the relentless rain that has dominated the county’s autumn so far.

The Met Office has issued a short‑term outlook that points to milder, brighter conditions from Thursday onward, with daytime temperatures expected to hover between 14°C and 18°C.

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While the forecast does not promise a prolonged dry spell, it does suggest a noticeable reduction in the frequency of showers and longer intervals of dry weather compared with the past few weeks.

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Thursday is likely to begin wet in parts of the county before giving way to clearer skies later in the day, offering a tentative glimpse of the improvement to come.

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Friday and the weekend present the best chance for drier weather, although occasional rain showers remain a possibility.

Saturday and Sunday are currently projected as the most favourable days for outdoor plans, with both days expected to feature more sunshine and extended dry periods than have been typical this season.

Neither day is forecast to be completely rain‑free, but the anticipated sunshine should provide a welcome contrast to the damp conditions that have persisted throughout the autumn.

“So while the rain is not disappearing completely, there is some encouragement for anyone tired of dodging showers,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

Long‑range modelling indicates that low‑pressure systems will continue to affect the UK through mid‑October, bringing further spells of rain and occasional strong winds, particularly across western regions.

This means Pembrokeshire is likely to remain one of the wetter parts of the country for the foreseeable future, even during the brighter intervals between weather fronts.

Temperatures, however, are set to stay slightly above the seasonal average, keeping the climate comfortably autumnal rather than edging toward winter chill.

No significant cold snap is currently forecast, allowing residents to enjoy the milder weather without the need for heavy winter clothing.

“The forecast suggests Pembrokeshire will enjoy more frequent dry and bright spells over the next week, particularly towards the weekend, even if umbrellas should stay close at hand,” the spokesperson added.

Local businesses that depend on footfall, such as cafés and coastal attractions, are hopeful that the improved conditions will encourage more visitors to venture outdoors.

Schools and community groups are also planning activities that had been postponed due to the persistent rain, with several outdoor events now pencilled in for Saturday.

Despite the optimism, experts caution that the rain will not vanish entirely.

“In short, the wet weather is easing rather than ending,” the Met Office official noted.

Residents are advised to keep an eye on hourly updates, as brief showers could still develop, especially in the more exposed coastal zones.

“The rain will continue to return from time to time, but there is currently no sign of a significant cold snap, and there should be enough breaks in the weather for residents to make the most of some welcome autumn sunshine,” the spokesperson concluded.

Overall, the upcoming days promise a modest but much‑needed lift in morale for Pembrokeshire, offering a chance to enjoy the county’s scenic coastline and rolling countryside under clearer skies.