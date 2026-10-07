Pembrokeshire Funding Fair returns as charities vie for grants

Local charities gather in Narberth to meet national and regional funders, seeking guidance and support as competition for limited grant money intensifies across Pembrokeshire.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:10 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Pembrokeshire Funding Fair returns on Thursday 12 November, offering charities, voluntary groups and community projects a rare chance to meet national and local funders face‑to‑face.

Hosted in the Queen’s Hall, Narberth, the free event is organised by the Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) and opens at 10.30am.

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Funders attending include the National Lottery Community Fund, Arts Council of Wales, the Welsh Council for Voluntary Action and the Port of Milford Haven.

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Representatives from the South Hook LNG Community Fund and the Bluestone Foundation will also be on hand, alongside the Port of Milford Haven’s own community fund team.

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PAVS says the fair has become increasingly vital as grant money grows scarcer and competition among charities intensifies.

Attendees can discuss prospective projects directly with funding officers, identify suitable schemes and learn what criteria boost the chances of a successful application.

Organisers encourage groups to bring a concise summary of the projects they wish to fund, enabling officers to give focused advice on available opportunities.

The fair also gives funders a chance to meet the people delivering the services they support, fostering a clearer understanding of community impact.

PAVS’s Third Sector Support Team will explain the charity’s own managed‑fund services, while other staff members will help connect organisations with additional resources.

Members of PAVS are invited to attend the association’s annual general meeting from 9.00am, where a review of the 2025‑26 period and plans for the coming year will be presented.

Those joining the AGM will receive early access to the funding exhibition before the main fair opens to the wider audience.

Key local deadlines highlighted by PAVS include the South Hook LNG Community Fund closing on 2 November, the Port of Milford Haven Community Fund on 16 November and the Bluestone Foundation Community Fund on 25 January 2027.

With limited grant streams and growing demand, the Pembrokeshire Funding Fair offers a crucial platform for community groups to secure the financial support needed to sustain and expand their work.