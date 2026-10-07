Gimblet Rock pontoon approved with conditions

The five‑star caravan site, situated at Morfa’r Garreg on the outskirts of Pwllheli, submitted a full application on 1 October that includes steel‑pile foundations for the structure.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:30 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Gwynedd Council has granted planning permission for a floating pontoon and pedestrian gangway at the Gimblet Rock Holiday Park, subject to a series of safeguarding conditions.

The five‑star caravan site, situated at Morfa’r Garreg on the outskirts of Pwllheli, submitted a full application on 1 October that includes steel‑pile foundations for the structure.

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The development aims to provide a concrete slipway, a turning area and a floating pontoon to enable guests and other users to be ferried across the harbour by water‑craft.

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W Williams of Pario Leisure Group, acting for Gimblet Rock Caravan Park through agent Rhys Davies of Cadnant Planning, lodged the proposal covering part of the foreshore and part of the holiday park.

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During the statutory consultation, a number of respondents raised concerns about the potential impact on sea‑cliff nesting birds, seals, porpoises and dolphins, as well as the disturbance from jet skis and power boats.

Council departments also flagged the site as a possible future location for a land‑reclamation scheme that would use dredged material from Pwllheli Harbour.

“The council has no objection in principle to the proposed development.” However, the council is aware that the site forms part of an area being considered as a potential location for a future land reclamation scheme, with the intention of creating a facility for the disposal of material dredged from the harbour,” a departmental report stated.

In response, the council imposed conditions designed to protect the amenity of neighbouring properties, preserve visual quality and safeguard marine wildlife and the wider environment.

One condition requires the applicant to submit a detailed monitoring plan for seabird nesting activity throughout the construction phase.

Another mandates the use of low‑impact piling techniques to minimise noise and vibration that could disturb marine mammals.

The planning officer noted that the application site lies within land leased to the council by The Crown Estate and falls under the jurisdiction of the Pwllheli Harbour Authority.

The Harbour Master and marina manager, in a letter dated 5 August, warned that the area is “a potential site for land reclamation to dispose material as part of a draft, long‑term strategy”.

“As a result, we would not support the intention to lease the application site until such options have been fully assessed,” the Harbour Master added.

Despite the harbour authority’s reservations, the council’s decision recognises that land ownership does not form part of the planning process.

“Land ownership is not a matter that falls within the planning process.” Any planning permission granted would be separate from, and would not override, the need for the landowner’s consent for development to take place on the land,” a council spokesperson explained.

The approval also references ongoing dialogue with the Crown Estate to ensure the pontoon scheme aligns with the long‑term harbour strategy and does not impede any future dredging or operational requirements.

“These proposals are not being developed in isolation, there is ongoing discussion with Gwynedd as the Harbour Authority and also the Crown Estate to ensure that Gimblet Rock’s proposals align with the long term [Harbour] Strategy and do not put any proposed future dredging or operational requirements at risk,” the agent said.

A separate planning application for a new concrete slipway, linked to the pontoon scheme, remains pending a decision.

Local residents who submitted feedback were reassured that the council will enforce the stipulated conditions and monitor compliance throughout the construction period.

Environmental groups have welcomed the inclusion of marine‑wildlife safeguards but will continue to watch the project’s implementation closely.

The council’s decision reflects a balance between supporting tourism‑related infrastructure and protecting the coastal ecosystem that defines the Pwllheli harbour area.

Construction of the pontoon and gangway is expected to commence early next year, subject to the finalisation of land‑owner agreements and the outcome of the pending slipway application.