Broken rail halts Welshpool‑Shrewsbury services

Transport for Wales confirmed the fault was identified shortly after 11am on Thursday, prompting an immediate safety halt to all trains attempting to traverse the affected stretch.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:04 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A broken rail discovered between Welshpool and Shrewsbury has forced the suspension of services on the line, leaving passengers in north Powys facing extensive delays and cancellations.

Transport for Wales confirmed the fault was identified shortly after 11am on Thursday, prompting an immediate safety halt to all trains attempting to traverse the affected stretch.

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“We have been made aware of a broken rail between Welshpool and Shrewsbury.” For safety, train services will not be able to run through the area until it has been fixed,” the operator said in a travel update.

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Engineers from Network Rail, supported by infrastructure contractor Amey, were dispatched to the site within minutes of the alert.

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“Our colleagues at Network Rail/Amey Infrastructure are aware of the problem and technicians are currently en‑route to the affected area of track,” Transport for Wales added.

The disruption is affecting services that run from Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury and onward to Birmingham International, meaning a large swathe of the mid‑Wales rail network is impacted.

Passengers travelling on the Cambrian Line are being warned of possible delays of up to 60 minutes, with some services reduced to run only part of their scheduled route.

In addition to the delays, a number of trains in both directions between Welshpool and Shrewsbury have been cancelled outright.

Transport for Wales urged travellers to check the latest service information before setting off and to allow extra time for their journeys.

Network Rail’s chief engineer for the region, who declined to be named, said the broken rail was a “rare but serious incident” that required “comprehensive inspection and replacement of the damaged section”.

Preliminary assessments suggest the fault lies on a stretch of track that sees heavy freight traffic as well as passenger services, heightening the urgency of repairs.

Work crews began the removal of the compromised rail segment at approximately 12.30pm, with replacement rails and fastening equipment already on site.

Despite the rapid response, the complexity of the repair means the line is unlikely to reopen before 2.30pm, according to the operator’s latest update.

During the closure, alternative bus services have been arranged to link Welshpool and Shrewsbury, though capacity is limited and passengers are advised to book in advance where possible.

Local councillor for Welshpool, Councillor Rhys Morgan, expressed concern for commuters, noting that “many residents rely on this route for work and education, and any interruption has a knock‑on effect across the community.”

He added that the council is in contact with Transport for Wales to ensure clear communication and to monitor the progress of the repair work.

Rail users on the affected line have reported mixed experiences, with some commuters praising the swift deployment of engineers, while others lament the inconvenience caused by the sudden cancellation of services.

Transport for Wales reiterated its apology for the disruption, acknowledging that recent weeks have already seen a series of incidents on the Powys rail corridor.

Earlier this month, the network recorded over 1,000 hours of train delays attributed to trespassers and other railway crimes, compounding passenger frustration.

Network Rail’s spokesperson confirmed that once the broken rail is replaced, a series of safety tests will be conducted before normal timetables resume.

“Our priority is to restore safe and reliable service as quickly as possible while ensuring that all safety protocols are fully observed,” the spokesperson said.

Passengers are encouraged to monitor the Transport for Wales website and social media channels for real‑time updates, as the situation remains fluid.

As of the latest bulletin, the operator expects the line to be fully operational by early evening, though no definitive timetable has been issued.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the rail failure, with a full report expected once repairs are completed.