Man denies dangerous driving causing serious injury in Haverfordwest

The incident occurred on 3 August 2025 when a Peugeot Bipper van, designed as a two‑seater, collided with a verge.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Sioned Davies (West Wales & Rural Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:04 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A 20‑year‑old man from Merlins Bridge has pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash on Clay Lane in Haverfordwest.

The incident occurred on 3 August 2025 when a Peugeot Bipper van, designed as a two‑seater, collided with a verge.

Advertisement

Crown Prosecutor Abigail Jackson told Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court the vehicle was travelling at speed with three passengers aboard.

Advertisement

One of the female occupants, identified as Macy Manche, suffered serious injuries to her arm.

Advertisement

“Her injuries are possibly life‑changing,” Ms Jackson said. “The defendant was driving with too many passengers — there were three people in a two‑seater van, and he was travelling at speed.”

Defendant Tony Lovell, of St Marks Close, Merlins Bridge, denied the charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He asserted that he had not driven in a manner that caused the collision or the injuries.

Deputy District Judge Paul Conlon ruled that the case fell outside the magistrates’ jurisdiction.

The decision means the matter will be transferred to Swansea Crown Court for trial.

Proceedings at the Crown Court are scheduled to resume on 6 November.

Lovell was released on unconditional bail pending the next hearing.

The Road Traffic Act 1988 defines dangerous driving as conduct falling far short of what a competent driver would do, and an offence that can carry up to five years’ imprisonment.

When dangerous driving results in serious injury, the maximum sentence rises to five years’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both.

Police reports indicate the van entered Clay Lane from the A40, a route commonly used by local traffic.

Witnesses described the vehicle as travelling at a speed that appeared excessive for the narrow lane.

Clay Lane is a residential road flanked by terraced houses and a small community garden, where a hard shoulder is absent.

The collision caused the van to strike the verge, forcing it to stop abruptly and injuring the passenger seated on the left.

Medical assessment at Haverfordwest Hospital confirmed a fractured humerus and soft‑tissue damage to the arm.

Doctors warned that the injury could result in long‑term impairment, potentially affecting the victim’s ability to perform everyday tasks.

Local authorities have reminded drivers that the maximum legal occupancy for a two‑seater van is two persons, including the driver.

Transport for Wales notes that overloading a vehicle can compromise handling and increase stopping distances.

The Crown Prosecution Service highlighted that overloading is a recognised factor in many serious road collisions.

Haverfordwest Police confirmed that the investigation included a review of dash‑cam footage and statements from the remaining passenger.

The remaining passenger, whose name has not been disclosed, corroborated that the van was travelling faster than the posted limit.

She also confirmed that the driver appeared to be attempting to overtake a stationary vehicle at the time of impact.

Legal experts note that the transfer to Crown Court reflects the seriousness of the alleged offence and the potential severity of the injuries.

At Crown Court, the case will be heard by a judge without a jury, as is standard for dangerous driving charges.

The prosecution is expected to present forensic evidence, including vehicle speed calculations and medical reports.

Defence counsel is likely to challenge the speed assessment and the causation link between the driver’s actions and the injury.

The outcome will hinge on whether the court is convinced that Lovell’s conduct fell below the standard expected of a competent driver.

Community members in Merlins Bridge expressed concern over road safety following the incident.

Local councillor Rhys Morgan urged residents to report unsafe driving and to adhere strictly to vehicle capacity limits.

The case adds to a growing focus on dangerous driving offences across Wales, where recent statistics show a rise in serious road injuries.

Transport authorities continue to campaign for safer driving practices, particularly on narrow rural lanes.

The next hearing on 6 November will determine whether the case proceeds to trial or if a plea arrangement is reached.

Until then, Tony Lovell remains on unconditional bail, and the victim, Macy Manche, continues her recovery under medical supervision.