King Charles and Queen Camilla to open Senedd in Cardiff

The monarchs will attend the ceremonial opening of Wales’s parliament on 15 October, featuring a royal salute, cultural performances and meetings with youth leaders.

Photo credit: Western Telegraph

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:03 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend the ceremonial opening of the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Thursday 15 October, marking the first parliamentary opening under the new reign.

The royal couple will be received by guard formations from the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Welsh, and 157 (Welsh) Regiment Royal Logistics Corps, alongside a Royal Navy Guard of Honour that will render a Royal Salute on arrival.

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A civic line‑up will greet Their Majesties, introducing them to Llywydd Huw Irranca‑Davies and First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth.

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Inside the Senedd chamber, a fanfare will sound as the King and Queen enter, accompanied by Mared Pugh‑Evans, the King’s Harpist.

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The Llywydd will deliver opening remarks before the King makes a short speech, followed by comments from the First Minister.

National Poet of Wales Hanan Issa will read a specially commissioned poem, and the Merched Plastaf Choir will perform “O Gymru”, a piece by Welsh composer Rhys Jones.

After the formal ceremony, the royal pair will meet members of the Welsh Youth Parliament, Senedd commissioners, elected Members and representatives of community and youth organisations.

Before departing, they will be presented with a posy by Noah Jones, the great‑grandson of the caretaker who saved children during the Aberfan disaster.

This visit follows the Senedd’s expansion in May 2026 from 60 to 96 members, a change designed to strengthen its legislative and scrutiny functions.

The opening will be the first attended by the King and Queen in their current roles; the previous royal opening in October 2021 was performed by Queen Elizabeth II, then accompanied by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Security arrangements have been coordinated between the Royal Household, South Wales Police and the Senedd’s own protection team.

Transport for Wales has scheduled additional services to Cardiff Central and Cardiff Bay to accommodate the expected public interest.

Local businesses in the Bay area anticipate a surge in footfall, with cafés and retailers preparing for increased visitor numbers.

Welsh government officials have highlighted the occasion as an opportunity to showcase the nation’s cultural heritage and democratic progress.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the Senedd’s official website, allowing citizens across Wales to witness the historic event.

Members of the public are advised to follow guidance from police and transport authorities, as road closures and crowd control measures will be in place around the Senedd building and surrounding streets.

King Charles III’s speech is expected to reference the importance of parliamentary democracy, the role of the Senedd in representing Welsh voices, and the shared future of the United Kingdom.

Queen Camilla will accompany the King throughout the programme, taking part in the meet‑and‑greet sessions with youth representatives and community leaders.

The event underscores the Crown’s continued engagement with Wales’s political institutions and cultural life, reinforcing the constitutional link between the monarchy and the devolved nations.

As the day concludes, the royal couple will depart Cardiff Bay, returning to their official residence in London after a full programme of engagements in South Wales.