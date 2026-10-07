Scarlets partnership hits £50,000 for life‑limiting children

Launched in 2022, the Wish Fund supports families cared for by the Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Paediatric Palliative Care team across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:03 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Scarlets rugby club and Hywel Dda Health Charities have announced that their Wish Fund partnership has raised £50,000 for children and young people living with life‑limiting and life‑threatening conditions.

Launched in 2022, the Wish Fund supports families cared for by the Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Paediatric Palliative Care team across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

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Since its inception, the Scarlets have acted as a campaign partner, using match‑day activities and community outreach to raise both awareness and funds.

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The £50,000 milestone has already financed a variety of experiences, from trips to the National Botanic Garden of Wales and Urdd Llangrannog to a stay at the Celtic Manor.

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Therapeutic play resources, wellbeing packs for siblings and bespoke family activities have also been provided, extending support beyond what the NHS can normally fund.

Families benefiting from the fund have been invited to attend Scarlets fixtures, allowing them to share in the excitement of a live rugby match.

Rachel Brown, Paediatric Palliative Care Play Specialist, praised the collaboration, saying: “The support we’ve received from Scarlets since the launch of the Wish Fund has been incredible.”

She added, “Reaching the £50,000 milestone is a remarkable achievement and reflects the generosity of supporters across our communities.”

Brown continued, “Every pound raised helps us provide experiences and opportunities that go beyond what the NHS can fund.”

“Whether it’s a special family day out, support for siblings or activities that help families spend precious time together, the impact is truly significant.”

Scarlets captain Josh Macleod echoed the sentiment, stating the club is proud to continue its backing of the fund for another year.

He remarked, “Seeing the difference it makes to local families is inspiring, and reaching £50,000 raised is a fantastic milestone.”

Macleod concluded, “As a club, we’re committed to supporting our communities and we’re looking forward to helping the campaign grow even further.”

The partnership will now be extended for an additional year, ensuring that the Wish Fund can maintain its momentum and broaden its reach.

Hywel Dda Health Charities confirmed that the fund will continue to focus on providing practical support and memorable experiences for families dealing with complex health challenges.

Local community groups have welcomed the continuation, noting the positive ripple effect on mental health and family cohesion.

Organisers highlighted that the fund’s activities are carefully tailored to each family’s needs, with input from the Paediatric Palliative Care team.

Future plans include expanding the range of outings and increasing the availability of therapeutic play kits in homes and hospitals.

Stakeholders emphasised that the success of the Wish Fund demonstrates the power of sport‑based philanthropy when paired with health‑sector expertise.

Further information about the Wish Fund and how to support its objectives can be obtained from Hywel Dda Health Charities.