Tom Cullen lands lead ITV role in The Party

Cullen, known to audiences for his turn as John Palmer in the BBC series The Gold and as Ser Luthor Largent in the HBO fantasy House of the…

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 3:40 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Welsh actor Tom Cullen, who spent his childhood in the Elan Valley Hotel near Rhayader, has been cast in a leading role for ITV’s new five‑part thriller The Party.

Cullen, known to audiences for his turn as John Palmer in the BBC series The Gold and as Ser Luthor Largent in the HBO fantasy House of the Dragon, will portray ambitious Conservative politician Ben Fitzmaurice.

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The Party, adapted from Elizabeth Day’s bestselling novel, follows a lavish birthday celebration that unravels into chaos as long‑buried secrets emerge.

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The series is scheduled to debut on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 11 October.

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Born to parents who ran the Elan Valley Hotel, Cullen has often spoken of the property as “the most magical place”.

He has remained closely linked to Mid Wales, frequently recalling the landscape that shaped his early years.

In 2019 Cullen made his directorial debut with the film Pink Wall, shot against the backdrop of the Elan Valley.

At the time he explained his motivation, saying he was “really hungry about telling Welsh stories from inside Wales but hopefully on a global scale”.

His commitment to Welsh narratives has continued with the new ITV drama, which places a Welsh actor at the centre of a high‑stakes political thriller.

Speaking about his character, Cullen described Ben Fitzmaurice as “On the outside, you see this entitled aristocrat, but inside he’s actually this quite vulnerable guy who just hates the world he’s been born into.”

The actor also praised co‑star Luke Evans, noting their shared Welsh upbringing created an instant rapport.

“I think there’s a kind of kinship when people grow up in a similar place,” Cullen said.

He added, “There is just an understanding of each other that doesn’t need to be spoken about.”

The Party’s production brings together a cast that includes several Welsh performers, underscoring ITV’s interest in regional talent.

Executive producer Jane Featherstone confirmed the series aims to blend political intrigue with personal drama, set against a distinctly British backdrop.

Filming took place in several locations across the United Kingdom, with interior scenes shot at a studio in London.

Costume designer Laura McCaffrey opted for contemporary political attire, reflecting the series’ modern setting.

Music for the series was composed by Welsh composer Gareth Williams, whose score is expected to heighten the tension of the unfolding plot.

Industry analysts note that the inclusion of a Welsh lead may boost viewership in Wales and beyond.

ITV has positioned The Party as a flagship drama for its autumn line‑up, aiming to attract audiences seeking sophisticated storytelling.

Cullen’s casting marks a significant milestone in his career, moving from supporting roles in international productions to a central part in a major UK network drama.

He previously appeared in Downton Abbey and other high‑profile series, building a reputation for versatile performances.

Local residents in the Elan Valley expressed pride at seeing one of their own on a national platform.

Mid Wales tourism board spokesperson Rhian Hughes said the actor’s success highlights the region’s cultural contributions.

“Tom’s journey from the hotel’s reception desk to the ITV screen is a story that resonates with many in our community,” Hughes remarked.

The Party will be available on the ITV streaming service ITVX after its broadcast, offering viewers the chance to catch up at their convenience.

Critics anticipate that the series’ blend of political manoeuvring and personal vulnerability will appeal to a broad audience.

Tom Cullen’s involvement underscores a growing trend of Welsh talent securing prominent roles in UK television.

As the premiere approaches, anticipation builds for how the actor will interpret the complex character of Ben Fitzmaurice.

The series promises to deliver a mix of intrigue, drama and a glimpse into the inner workings of contemporary British politics.

Viewers across the UK will be watching on 11 October to see whether Cullen’s portrayal lives up to the expectations set by his previous acclaimed performances.