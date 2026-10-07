Conwy businesses all earn top food hygiene rating in September

Environmental health officers report that every restaurant, café and takeaway inspected in Conwy in September received a five‑star rating, reflecting strict compliance with food safety standards.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 3:25 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

All food‑service premises inspected in Conwy during September have been awarded the highest possible hygiene rating of five, the county’s environmental health officers confirmed on Thursday.

The inspections covered a range of establishments, from restaurants and cafés to takeaways and other food‑handling businesses operating across the county.

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Inspectors followed the Food Standards Agency’s national framework, assessing cleanliness of premises, the robustness of food safety management procedures and the hygiene of food handling practices.

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Each business was scored on a scale from zero to five, with five indicating full compliance with the required standards.

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Environmental health officers reported that every site visited met the criteria for a five‑star rating, demonstrating consistent adherence to the agency’s guidelines.

The uniform top scores have been described by the council’s public health team as a positive indicator of the sector’s commitment to food safety.

Local authorities noted that the inspections were carried out throughout September, with officers conducting unannounced visits to ensure genuine compliance.

Businesses were required to provide evidence of temperature controls, proper storage, effective cleaning regimes and staff training in hygiene protocols.

Where minor issues were identified, officers worked with premises to rectify them before the final rating was issued.

The result reflects the ongoing emphasis placed on food safety across Wales, where the Food Standards Agency mandates regular checks to protect consumers.

Conwy County Borough Council’s environmental health department highlighted that the five‑star outcomes align with recent training initiatives aimed at improving standards in the hospitality sector.

Officials said the inspections also serve to reassure the public that the food they purchase from local establishments is prepared under stringent safety conditions.

While the rating system is designed to be transparent, the council reminded diners that the scores are displayed publicly, allowing customers to make informed choices.

Overall, the September inspection round underscores a county‑wide effort to maintain high levels of hygiene and food safety in the face of evolving public health challenges.

Authorities will continue to monitor compliance through regular inspections, ensuring that the standards achieved this month are sustained throughout the year.