Paediatric Speech Therapy Clinic to Move to Canolfan Rheidol

The service, which supports children and young people from birth to 18 with speech, language and communication needs, currently cares for around 90 families at any one time.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 3:10 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Paediatric Speech and Language Therapy clinic will move from its Market Street premises to Canolfan Rheidol, Rhodfa Padarn, with the relocation slated for completion by 12 October.

The service, which supports children and young people from birth to 18 with speech, language and communication needs, currently cares for around 90 families at any one time.

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The existing lease on the Pantyfedwen site on Market Street is due to expire, and the board has confirmed the clinic will not return to that location under current plans.

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Canolfan Rheidol already accommodates Ceredigion County Council offices and a range of health services, providing a more spacious setting for the paediatric team.

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Board officials say the new venue will offer improved accessibility, on‑site parking and better links to public transport, including the T1 and T5 bus routes that serve Aberystwyth.

There will be no reduction in staffing levels, appointment numbers or the range of therapies offered as a result of the move.

Families with existing appointments will be contacted individually if the venue or any other details of their session change.

He added that the board is seeking feedback from children, young people, parents, carers and staff to identify any potential impact of moving the service roughly one mile from its town‑centre base.

An anonymous consultation is open until 11 October, with responses accepted online, on paper at appointments or by post.

The consultation link directs users to a short web address where comments can be submitted securely, and the board has pledged to examine all concerns carefully before finalising the relocation.

The move aligns with a wider strategy to co‑locate health services within community hubs, a trend observed across several Welsh health boards in recent years.

Local representatives have welcomed the promise of on‑site parking, a feature that was limited at the Market Street site where street parking is scarce.

The new premises sit on the outskirts of the town centre, a short walk from the River Rheidol and close to the A487, offering easier access for families travelling by car.

Public‑transport operators have confirmed that the T1 and T5 routes will continue to serve the area, with stops within a few minutes’ walk of the clinic entrance.

Families wishing to comment can submit their views until the 11 October deadline; the board will review the feedback and publish a final decision before the clinic opens at Canolfan Rheidol.