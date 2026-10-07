St Florence man and Milford woman re‑sentenced over health concerns

A St Florence man and a Milford Haven woman received revised community orders at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court after health issues were raised, while a local man was fined for breaching his order.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:04 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court re‑issued community orders on 5 October for a man from St Florence and a woman from Milford Haven after health concerns were raised, while a local man was fined for breaching his own order.

Christopher Marsh, 50, of The Grove, St Florence, applied to have a community order made by Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire Magistrates’ Court on 20 August revoked on the grounds that the electronic monitoring tag required for his sentence could aggravate his health.

Advertisement

The original order followed an incident at Skrinkle Haven on 30 July, where Marsh approached a person he was prohibited from contacting under a restraining order imposed on 23 July.

Advertisement

The court accepted Marsh’s application and replaced the previous order with a new set of requirements that must be completed by 4 October 2028.

Advertisement

Under the revised order, Marsh is required to attend an accredited “Building Choices” programme for 26 days, comprising 26 sessions, and to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work as directed by his responsible officer.

Claire Evans, 46, of Chestnut Way, Milford Haven, was also granted a variation to a community order originally handed down at Haverfordwest on 11 August.

Evans’s variation removed the mandatory “Building Choices” programme after medical evidence confirmed she suffers from serious, verified mental health difficulties that would prevent her from completing the course.

The court’s decision reflects a growing awareness of the impact that certain rehabilitative programmes can have on individuals with documented health conditions.

In a separate matter, Paul Roberts, 46, of Gerald Road, Haverfordwest, appeared before the magistrates after admitting he had failed to comply with the terms of a community order issued on 29 October.

Roberts missed two mandatory Probation Office appointments, scheduled for 9 September and 29 October, and consequently was fined £120 with additional court costs of £60.

The magistrates noted that non‑attendance at probation appointments constitutes a breach of the order and warrants financial penalties to reinforce compliance.

Both Marsh and Evans will be supervised by the local probation service, which will monitor progress against the stipulated requirements and assess any further health‑related adjustments.

Roberts’s case underscores the court’s willingness to impose swift monetary sanctions when individuals neglect court‑mandated obligations.

Community orders, which often combine unpaid work, rehabilitation programmes and supervision, remain a key tool for magistrates seeking alternatives to custodial sentences.

The Haverfordwest court’s handling of these cases demonstrates a balance between enforcing legal obligations and accommodating legitimate health concerns raised by defendants.

Legal representatives for the three individuals were present, but no further comment was made regarding the specifics of the health assessments or the nature of the unpaid work assigned.

Magistrates’ courts across Wales continue to adapt community sentencing frameworks in line with guidance from the Ministry of Justice, ensuring that health and wellbeing considerations are integrated where appropriate.

All three defendants are now subject to ongoing supervision, with compliance reviews scheduled throughout the duration of their respective orders.

The outcomes were recorded in the court’s public register and are accessible for scrutiny by interested parties.