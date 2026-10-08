Blind Ammanford man quits smoking and alcohol for sight‑loss club

Lyn and volunteer Laura raise funds for Tuesday Visually Impaired Club after giving up cigarettes and alcohol, boosting health and community support.

Photo credit: South Wales Guardian

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 6:30 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A blind man from Ammanford has given up both smoking and alcohol in a personal challenge designed to raise money for the town’s Tuesday Visually Impaired Club.

Lyn, a long‑time fundraiser, teamed up with club volunteer Laura to quit cigarettes, while Lyn also stopped drinking, turning the health pledge into a charitable drive.

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The pair asked friends, neighbours and supporters to donate for each day they remained smoke‑free, with the money earmarked for the club that supports people with sight loss.

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“I no longer suffer with nausea, can think more clearly and I have a better sense of smell,” Lyn said after several weeks without tobacco or alcohol.

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Laura, who also gave up smoking, acted as Lyn’s mentor throughout the period, helping to collect contributions and encouraging him to stay on track.

Both volunteers report that the challenge has been maintained; neither has returned to cigarettes and Lyn remains abstinent from alcohol.

Lyn’s fundraising résumé includes previous campaigns for Cancer Research UK, the Alzheimer’s Society and the Air Ambulance, but he described this effort as “especially meaningful” because of the club’s impact on its members.

Tuesday Visually Impaired Club has been a fixture in the Ammanford community for more than half a century, offering a regular meeting place for people with visual impairments.

The club gathers every Tuesday from 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm, providing tea, sandwiches, quizzes and informal social time that help members stay connected.

A community bus service runs to the venue, ensuring that transport barriers do not prevent attendance, while volunteers greet newcomers and foster a welcoming atmosphere.

Club members praised Lyn and Laura’s initiative, noting that the raised funds will help sustain the weekly sessions and maintain the transport link that many rely on.

Local residents have responded positively, with several neighbours contributing modest sums and expressing admiration for Lyn’s determination to improve his own health while supporting a neighbourly cause.

“Seeing Lyn take this step has inspired others to think about their own habits,” a regular club attendee commented, highlighting the ripple effect of personal change on community wellbeing.

The fundraising total, still being tallied, will be handed over to the club’s committee at the next meeting, where it will be allocated to activity supplies and bus fuel costs.

Anyone wishing to support the Tuesday Visually Impaired Club or learn more about its work can contact the group on 07831 629434.