Pembrokeshire Dawn Walk raises £8,500 for hospice charity

A community walk in memory of Russell Grimsley raised £8,500 for the Paul Sartori Foundation, supporting hospice care in Pembrokeshire.

Photo credit: Western Telegraph

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 6:45 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A community‑led dawn walk on Sunday, 4 October, raised £8,500 for hospice care in Pembrokeshire, supporting families helped by the Paul Sartori Foundation.

The event, held in memory of Russell “Ross” Weblin Grimsley, who died in May, attracted around 80 participants who chose from three routes of 8.5, 13 or 20 miles.

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Organiser Alison Lewis, who founded the walk in 2003, described the day as “a wonderful community day with a really lovely atmosphere”.

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She added, “I’m very grateful to everyone who helped out and got involved.” Every donation helps Paul Sartori to continue supporting local families.”

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The walk began and finished at the Cresselly Arms in Cresswell Quay, with volunteers staffing five food and water stations and marshalling the roads along the coastal routes.

Despite an hour of light drizzle, the weather remained kind, allowing walkers to enjoy the early‑morning sea views and the quiet countryside.

Local sponsors contributed essential support, including the Cresselly Arms, which provided hospitality, and Nestlé, which donated 300 bottles of water for the stations.

Other contributors included Andrew Rees Butchers in Narberth, Wise Buys, the Bake Away team, Tesco in Pembroke Dock, Hains and Lewis, Rob Willcox Financial Services, the Co‑op in Kilgetty and Templeton Wine and Spirits.

Funds raised currently stand at £8,500, with additional sponsorship and individual donations still being received.

The Paul Sartori Foundation, the beneficiary of the walk, assisted Mr Grimsley’s wife Yvette and daughter by enabling his return home for end‑of‑life care.

Foundation officials said the contribution will help sustain hospice services for other families facing similar circumstances.

Local residents praised the event for bringing together walkers of all ages, from seasoned hikers to families with young children.

One participant noted the sense of purpose, saying the walk offered a “meaningful way to honour Ross while supporting a vital cause”.

Organisers highlighted that the walk’s success reflects the strong community spirit that characterises Pembrokeshire’s coastal towns.

Future editions of the dawn walk are expected to build on this momentum, with plans to expand routes and increase sponsor involvement.

Community members are encouraged to continue supporting the hospice charity through the foundation’s official channels.