Llandovery Hospital marks 100 years with community fundraising

Community events celebrate a century of care at Llandovery Hospital as locals raise nearly £250,000 for its future.

Photo credit: South Wales Guardian

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 6:15 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Llandovery Hospital in Carmarthenshire marked its 100th anniversary on Saturday with a series of community events and a fundraising milestone of almost £250,000. The facility first opened its doors on 23 September 1926 after a £3,500 legacy from local philanthropist David Howell James, beginning as a modest cottage hospital with three wards on land adjoining the town’s Union Workhouse.

Today the hospital provides around 15 beds, delivering inpatient rehabilitation, palliative care and a limited range of outpatient clinics. To commemorate the centenary, staff and patients were joined by pupils from Ysgol Rhys Pritchard and members of the Llandovery Scouts for a day of music, tea, cakes and a traditional fish‑and‑chip dinner.

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The following day, 26 September, the Llandovery Male Voice Choir staged a grand concert at Pantycelyn Hall, with broadcaster Garry Owen acting as compere. The programme featured baritone Owain Rowlands and mezzo‑soprano Kira Charleton, whose performances were praised by the assembled audience.

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Early on Sunday morning a special service was held at Llandingat Church, led by the Bishops of St Davids, including Bishop Dorrien Davies, alongside Father Neil Hook and Reverend Michael Cottam. Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed Sara Edwards attended the service, representing the Crown and the wider county.

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A cherry‑blossom tree was planted in the hospital grounds later that day, a symbolic gesture of renewal attended by staff, league of friends members and local dignitaries. Among the guests was Charlie Maitland, great‑great‑grandson of Dame Margaret Prys‑Rice, who performed the original opening ceremony a century ago.

Mayor Handel Davies and his wife Margaret were also present at the tree‑planting, underscoring the civic support for the institution. Despite the recent closure of its minor injuries unit, the hospital remains a vital part of healthcare provision across Carmarthenshire, offering essential services to a dispersed rural population.

Over the past 44 years the Llandovery Hospital League of Friends, together with the wider community, has raised nearly £250,000 to fund equipment, refurbishments and patient‑centred projects. The funds have underpinned recent upgrades to the rehabilitation suite and supported the purchase of new mobility aids for patients.

Hospital management said the contributions will help sustain the hospital’s role as a local hub for compassionate care well into the future. The centenary celebrations highlighted the enduring bond between the hospital and the people of Llandovery, a relationship forged through a century of service and community generosity.