Home‑Start Cymru seeks volunteers to aid Denbighshire families

Charity backed by The Neumark Foundation launches drive to recruit volunteers, aiming to support 40 families and 80 children each year in Denbighshire.

Photo credit: The Leader

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 5:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Home‑Start Cymru has launched a fresh recruitment drive in Denbighshire, aiming to enlist additional volunteers to bolster its support for families facing isolation, financial strain and the pressures of early parenthood.

The charity, which receives funding from The Neumark Foundation, reported that it assisted 56 families and 131 children across the county last year, with 81 per cent of parents saying their mental health had improved and 86 per cent feeling less isolated.

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Its new project sets a target of reaching at least 40 families and 80 children each year, relying on volunteers to deliver practical and emotional assistance directly in the home.

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Volunteers are offered a modest commitment, typically a few hours a week, yet the impact is described as “very rewarding when you know you have helped a young family”.

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“I had just taken early retirement and happened to see an advert from Home‑Start Cymru, seeking volunteers.” I thought this would be a worthwhile thing to get involved with.

I have volunteered now for about four to five years and enjoy the fact that I am helping others in some way. Volunteering with Home‑Start Cymru does not take up much of my time but is very rewarding when you know you have helped a young family.

Julie, a long‑standing volunteer in Denbighshire, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the flexibility of the role and the personal satisfaction it brings.

Training for new volunteers consists of five weekly sessions delivered via Microsoft Teams, supplemented by e‑learning modules. After completing the initial programme, volunteers receive ongoing support from a dedicated coordinator and are required to undertake annual safeguarding training.

Opportunities to develop new skills are also built into the scheme, with volunteers able to take part in additional projects and initiatives as they arise.

Rosalind Williams, development director at The Neumark Foundation, explained the foundation’s motivation for backing the project.

“When we were first approached by Home‑Start Cymru about a funding award towards their work in Denbighshire, we could see the difference that early, practical support could make to a whole family.” Having someone there who will listen, build trust and help a family regain confidence is what makes this work so valuable.

You don’t need professional qualifications to become a volunteer. Your own experience of family life and being willing to give some of your time and listen can make a real difference.

The foundation’s support includes a grant that underwrites the training programme and provides resources for volunteer coordination.

Leon Shearer, volunteer lead at Home‑Start Cymru, called on community members to join the effort.

“We’re looking for new volunteers in Denbighshire to join our team of dedicated, passionate and caring home‑visitors.”

Home‑Start Cymru stresses that volunteers do not need formal qualifications; personal experience of family life and a willingness to listen are deemed sufficient.

The charity’s model focuses on early, practical assistance to prevent issues escalating into crisis, a strategy that has been credited with the high rates of reported mental‑health improvement and reduced isolation among participating families.

Potential volunteers are encouraged to contact the charity’s local coordinator for further information on the application process and training schedule.

With the recruitment drive now underway, Home‑Start Cymru hopes to expand its reach, ensuring that more families in Denbighshire receive the support needed to thrive.