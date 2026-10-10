20‑year‑old fined for assault in Aberystwyth

Max Byrne, 20, received a £450 fine, £300 compensation and additional costs after pleading guilty to assaulting Iskandar Nofal on 28 March.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 1:08 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Max Byrne, 20, of Maes Clettwr in Tre’r Ddol, was fined after pleading guilty to assaulting a man in Aberystwyth.

The incident took place on 28 March when Byrne repeatedly struck Iskandar Nofal in the town centre.

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Police arrested Byrne later that evening and charged him with assault, a summary offence under the Criminal Justice Act.

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At an initial hearing in September, Byrne entered a guilty plea, prompting the court to schedule sentencing for 7 October.

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Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court heard the case on that date, with the magistrates delivering a combined financial penalty.

Byrne was ordered to pay a fine of £450, reflecting the seriousness of the unprovoked attack.

In addition to the fine, the court mandated compensation of £300 to be paid directly to Mr Nofal.

The compensation figure is intended to cover medical expenses and any loss of earnings resulting from the assault.

Further financial obligations include prosecution costs of £85, a standard charge for court‑borne expenses.

A surcharge of £114 was also imposed, the proceeds of which fund victim support services across Wales.

The magistrates noted that the assault caused visible injuries to the victim, though no life‑threatening harm was reported.

Mr Nofal, who declined to give a formal statement, received medical attention at Aberystwyth Hospital following the attack.

He was discharged the same day with minor bruising and a recommendation for a short period of rest.

Legal experts say that the total financial burden placed on Byrne aligns with typical sentencing guidelines for first‑time offenders.

Under Welsh law, assault carries a maximum fine of up to £5,000, but courts often consider the offender’s age and circumstances.

Byrne, who has no prior convictions, was deemed a low‑risk individual, influencing the magistrates’ decision to impose a monetary rather than custodial sentence.

The court also highlighted the importance of the victim surcharge, which contributes to charities that assist assault survivors.

Community leaders in Aberystwyth expressed concern over the incident, urging young people to resolve conflicts without violence.

Local councillor Rhys Morgan commented that “any act of violence undermines the safety of our town and must be dealt with firmly.”

Police spokesperson for Dyfed‑Powys confirmed that the investigation was concluded following Byrne’s conviction.

Detectives noted that the assault was captured on a nearby CCTV system, providing clear evidence of the attack.

The footage showed Byrne approaching Mr Nofal, delivering a series of punches before bystanders intervened.

Witnesses reported that the confrontation escalated quickly, with no apparent provocation.

Following the incident, police officers detained Byrne and escorted him to the Aberystwyth police station.

He was released on bail pending his court appearance in September.

The magistrates’ decision underscores the court’s commitment to addressing street violence in the region.

Legal counsel for Byrne advised that the fine and associated costs would be settled promptly.

Byrne’s family released a brief statement expressing remorse and pledging to support the payment of the penalties.

They also indicated that he would attend a local anger‑management programme as part of his rehabilitation.

Community groups in Tre’r Ddol have offered to assist Byrne in accessing the programme, aiming to prevent future incidents.

The case serves as a reminder that assaults, even those involving young adults, carry significant legal and financial repercussions.

Authorities continue to monitor assault rates in Ceredigion, with recent data showing a modest rise in reported incidents.

Police chiefs have urged residents to report any violent behaviour promptly, reinforcing public safety initiatives.

Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court will hear further cases of assault throughout the autumn term, maintaining a focus on swift justice.

Byrne’s sentencing concludes the legal process for this particular assault, but the broader conversation on youth violence remains ongoing.

Local charities anticipate that the victim surcharge collected will aid in expanding support services for assault survivors across Wales.

The court’s ruling reflects a balanced approach, combining punitive measures with restorative elements for both victim and offender.