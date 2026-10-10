Elderly boat resident receives informal aid as care concerns rise

Café staff at Milford Haven stepped in to feed and clothe an 81‑year‑old living on a boat after concerns about his health and care provision emerged.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 12:59 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Staff at the Spinnaker Café on Milford Waterfront have raised serious questions after an 81‑year‑old pensioner living aboard a boat in Milford Haven Marina was admitted to hospital in a severely weakened state.

Karen Cole, who has known the man for around ten years, told The National Wales that the once‑independent customer had become dramatically frailer, relying on café staff for basic sustenance and clothing.

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“The boat is uninhabitable,” she said. “You couldn’t put a rat to live in there.”

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She added that by the time emergency services arrived the man’s weight was roughly five stone and his boots had to be cut away because flies were emerging from them.

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According to Cole’s handwritten notes, two people were needed to lift him from the berth, and he had not had a bath or shower for more than two years.

In the weeks before his admission, café staff began providing porridge and softer meals, and after he was taken to hospital they sourced pyjamas, underwear, washing products, mouthwash and a comb for him.

These helpers were neither relatives nor appointed carers, but local people who said they felt compelled to act as his condition deteriorated.

When staff observed the man’s health slipping, they approached a support worker and warned they would call an ambulance themselves unless one was requested.

An ambulance was subsequently dispatched, and the pensioner was transferred to Hywel Dda University Health Board for treatment.

Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed the man was known to its Adult Social Services team and was receiving domiciliary support from Narberth‑based Quayside Care.

A council spokesperson said the team was working with a multi‑disciplinary group on discharge arrangements, ongoing assessments and care planning, and that any safeguarding issues would be considered through the appropriate channels.

The council added that it monitors the performance of contracted domiciliary care providers, carrying out regular quality assurance and targeted reviews when concerns arise.

Quayside Care has been approached for comment on the allegations but has not provided a substantive response.

Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) declined to discuss the individual case but reiterated that registered care providers must share concerns about deteriorating health, unsafe living conditions or suspected neglect with local safeguarding teams.

CIW also reminded that adults with capacity retain the right to choose where they live, even if that choice involves living aboard a vessel.

The Port of Milford Haven said it can contact family members or raise issues with the council’s support services when concerns about a berth holder emerge, but it does not have an automatic right of entry to private vessels.

“If we have concerns about a berth holder, we can and do contact named family members to ensure they are aware of any issues, and can also raise issues with the Pembrokeshire County Council’s Support Services Team,” a spokesperson said.

The port added that it can only enter a vessel in emergencies such as flooding or fire, and it declined further comment on the specific situation.

Hywel Dda University Health Board confirmed the admission but could not disclose details, citing patient confidentiality.

Sharon Daniel, Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience, said the board takes safeguarding concerns seriously and works in partnership with other agencies to protect people at risk.

The investigation highlights a gap between formal care arrangements and the day‑to‑day reality for a vulnerable elderly man living on a boat, prompting local residents to step in where they felt official support was insufficient.

The National Wales will continue to follow the story as further information becomes available from social services, the care provider and regulatory bodies.