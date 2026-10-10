Penrhys estate regeneration moves ahead with Wates partnership

Wates Residential, a builder and developer specialising in urban renewal, will lead the delivery of a ten‑year programme that could see 800 to 900 new homes erected across…

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 9:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The £209 million regeneration of the Penrhys Estate in Rhondda Cynon Taf has moved a step closer after Trivallis named Wates Residential as its development partner. Trivallis, which has owned and managed the estate since 2007, began formal regeneration proposals in 2021 and concluded a year‑long procurement process earlier this year.

Wates Residential, a builder and developer specialising in urban renewal, will lead the delivery of a ten‑year programme that could see 800 to 900 new homes erected across the site. The first phase will focus on the north‑west corner of the estate, delivering around 121 homes alongside a new village centre, roughly 1,000 sq m of commercial space, green areas and community facilities.

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Construction is slated to start in 2027, pending the signing of a contract in the coming weeks and the securing of planning permission by the end of 2026. Trivallis says the scheme will create long‑term opportunities for local people through training, employment and skills programmes, while also supporting local businesses and suppliers.

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“Appointing Wates Residential is a landmark moment for the regeneration of Penrhys.” Following a thorough procurement process, we are delighted to have selected a partner that shares our ambition to create high‑quality homes and lasting opportunities for local people,” said Louise Attwood, Executive Director of Development, Assets and Sustainability at Trivallis. “Penrhys is one of the most ambitious regeneration opportunities in Wales and we are delighted to have been selected by Trivallis as its development partner.”

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Together we have an opportunity to create high‑quality homes and lasting community benefits, while supporting the long‑term future of Penrhys,” said Dave Bullock, Wales Regional Director of Wates Residential. All existing homes on the estate are expected to be demolished eventually, with tenants offered new homes on the redeveloped site if the scheme proceeds.

Residents whose current properties are earmarked for demolition will be relocated to temporary accommodation while construction is underway.

The programme aims to boost the supply and choice of homes in the valley, underpinning economic growth and job creation in the wider Rhondda Cynon Taf area. Trivallis hopes the investment will strengthen confidence in the region as a place to live, work and invest, beyond the immediate Penrhys site.

Discussions with Rhondda Cynon Taf Council continue as the housing association seeks to finalise planning applications and secure the necessary approvals. Wates will work alongside the council, local community groups and other stakeholders to ensure the design meets local needs and environmental standards.

The new village centre is planned to host a mix of retail and community services, providing a focal point for daily life and encouraging local entrepreneurship. Landscaped green spaces will be integrated throughout the development, offering residents recreational areas and supporting biodiversity.

The housing mix will include both social‑rent units and private‑sale homes, aiming to cater to a broad spectrum of households. Trivallis has indicated that the regeneration will also deliver upgraded infrastructure, including improved road networks and enhanced public transport links.

While construction will not begin immediately, the appointment of Wates Residential marks a significant milestone, moving the Penrhys regeneration from planning to delivery. Stakeholders anticipate that the project will set a benchmark for large‑scale regeneration in South Wales, demonstrating how collaborative partnerships can transform struggling neighbourhoods.

Further updates are expected as the contract is signed and planning permission is pursued, bringing the vision of a revitalised Penrhys estate closer to reality.