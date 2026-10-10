Pre‑application consultation opened for new Lidl in Brecon

Carney Sweeney has launched a public consultation on Lidl’s proposed Class A1 retail store north of Brecon industrial estate, with responses due by 11 November 2026.

Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 6:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A public pre‑application consultation has been opened for Lidl’s proposed supermarket on land north of Brecon industrial estate. The consultancy Carney Sweeney Ltd says the scheme would see a Class A1 retail footsore with surface‑level parking submitted to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority.

The site lies south of the A40/A470 roundabout, with access from the A470, and would replace a currently undeveloped parcel. Lidl Great Britain Ltd intends to lodge a full planning application after the consultation period ends.

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Carney Sweeney has invited residents to view the draft submission online and submit comments before the deadline. “This Pre‑Application Consultation relates to the intention of Lidl Great Britain Ltd to submit to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) a full planning application for the erection of a Class A1 retail foodstore with surface level car parking, landscaping, and all associated drainage and engineering operations and service connections on Land to the north of Brecon Ind.”

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Est., South of A40/A470 Roundabout, Brecon.”

The consultation documents, including site plans and impact assessments, are hosted on Carney Sweeney’s website. Local residents can download the files and add their observations on traffic, environmental impact and community benefit.

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Lidl first announced its ambition to open new stores in 43 Welsh towns and communities in April 2025. The list included Brecon alongside Builth Wells, Llandrindod Wells and Ystradgynlais.

If approved, the new outlet would become the fourth supermarket in Brecon, joining Morrisons, the Co‑op and Aldi. The addition would also provide the nearest large‑scale grocery option for the village of Llanfaes.

Brecon town council has not yet issued an official position on the proposal. Representatives from the council indicated they would monitor the consultation and assess any concerns raised by locals.

Transport planners note the site’s proximity to the A470 could increase traffic volumes during peak shopping periods. The consultation asks commenters to consider potential effects on road safety, parking demand and public transport links.

Environmental groups have highlighted the need for robust drainage solutions to protect the nearby River Usk catchment. Carney Sweeney’s submission outlines a drainage system designed to meet BBNPA standards and minimise runoff.

Landscaping proposals feature native hedgerows and grass verges intended to blend the development with the surrounding countryside. Engineering details include service connections for electricity, water and waste, all to be installed in line with national regulations.

The planning authority will review the pre‑application feedback alongside the full application when it is lodged. Stakeholders are reminded that the consultation does not guarantee planning approval.

It merely provides the authority with community insight before a formal decision is made. Members of the public are encouraged to submit concise, evidence‑based comments within the stipulated timeframe.

Late submissions will not be considered in the assessment process. The consultation period runs until the 11 November deadline, after which Carney Sweeney will compile the responses for the authority.

Local businesses have expressed interest in the potential increase in footfall the supermarket could generate. Conversely, some shop owners fear competition could impact existing retailers.

Economic analysts suggest the store could create up to 30 jobs, both during construction and in retail operations. Training and recruitment plans have not yet been disclosed by Lidl.

Community groups are planning a public meeting to discuss the proposal and coordinate feedback. The meeting is set to take place at Brecon Library on 2 October, offering a forum for residents to voice concerns.

All interested parties are urged to review the documentation and participate before the deadline.