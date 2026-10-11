Pembrokeshire Scouts celebrate community spirit at annual meeting

Hundreds of scouts, volunteers and civic leaders gathered in Haverfordwest to honour a year of service and unveil a new badge design.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 12:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Scouts and volunteers from across Pembrokeshire gathered in Haverfordwest on Saturday evening, 10 October, for the county’s annual scouting meeting. The event marked a celebration of a year’s worth of achievements and community service delivered by young members, leaders and supporters.

Representatives from local government and civic bodies attended, including the Deputy Lord‑Lieutenant, the Sheriff of Haverfordwest and Councillor Dani Thomas‑Turner. Organisers used the occasion to highlight the contribution scouting makes to communities throughout the county.

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Particular praise was directed at the 1st Haverfordwest Scout Group for its role in the town’s Civic Week celebrations. The group also played a prominent part in the Haverfordwest Carnival, helping to run stalls and coordinate youth volunteers.

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In the lead‑up to the meeting, the 1st Haverfordwest Scouts prepared a short video showcasing their involvement in recent events. Attendees were shown footage of scouts assisting with litter‑picking, supporting local charities and mentoring younger members.

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Speakers stressed that the programme aims to develop practical skills, confidence and friendships among young people. “Scouting offers a unique environment where teamwork and service to others are at the heart of every activity,” a senior leader said.

The gathering also served as a platform to thank the families and volunteers whose commitment underpins the movement. Volunteers were presented with certificates recognising their dedication over the past twelve months.

One of the evening’s highlights was the presentation of a new scout badge designed by local artist Anwen Griffiths. Griffiths’ entry won a county‑wide badge design competition that attracted submissions from dozens of young people.

She was photographed receiving congratulations from the Deputy Lord‑Lieutenant and the Sheriff. The badge, featuring a stylised dragon intertwined with a compass rose, will be issued to scouts across Pembrokeshire later this year.

Organisers explained that the design reflects both the region’s heritage and the adventurous spirit of scouting. Following the ceremony, councillors and community leaders addressed the audience, underscoring the importance of youth engagement.

Councillor Thomas‑Turner highlighted the role of scouting in fostering civic pride among the county’s younger residents. He noted that the movement’s emphasis on community projects aligns with the council’s broader social agenda.

Representatives from the Connecting the Community initiative outlined plans for the upcoming summer programme. The initiative will see scouts partner with local charities, schools and heritage sites to deliver joint activities.

Scouts from the 1st Haverfordwest Group are set to lead a series of workshops on outdoor safety and environmental stewardship. These sessions will be held in public parks and community centres across Pembrokeshire throughout July and August.

Organisers said the programme aims to bring together people of all ages, reinforcing the county’s strong sense of togetherness. During the meeting, a short panel discussion allowed scouts to share personal experiences of the past year.

Members spoke of the confidence gained from leading a river‑cleaning project and the friendships forged during a weekend camp in Snowdonia. Leaders highlighted the importance of mentorship, noting that older scouts often act as role models for newcomers.

The annual meeting concluded with a traditional scout chant, echoing the values of loyalty, service and adventure. Attendees left the venue with a renewed sense of purpose and a clear agenda for the coming year.

Organisers confirmed that the next annual meeting will be held in early October 2025, with plans to rotate the venue across the county.