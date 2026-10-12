GP practice apologises after computer glitch creates phantom appointments

A system fault at Panteg Health Centre sent patients text reminders for appointments that never existed, prompting an apology and a review of digital reminder processes.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 8:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

GP practice in south Wales apologised after a computer glitch sent patients text reminders for appointments that never existed. The error surfaced at Panteg Health Centre on Kemys Street, Griffithstown, when a patient arrived for a Friday afternoon slot that had not been scheduled.

The patient, who asked to remain anonymous, said she had been shuttling between the surgery and home after her doctor asked her to record her blood pressure for two weeks. “The doctor said ‘I will contact you’, which I thought was a funny thing to do but it must have been coming up towards the end of the two weeks when an appointment popped up on my phone,” she told the health centre.

Advertisement

She turned up at 6pm, approached the reception desk and announced she had an appointment.

Advertisement

The receptionist asked whether she had received a text, then replied that no appointment existed and that the message was a computer error. By chance, the GP called the patient while she was still on the premises and offered her a slot, allowing her to be seen despite the earlier denial.

Advertisement

The patient later complained that the phantom appointment had caused unnecessary travel and anxiety. In response, Panteg Health Centre sent an email apologising for any “upset and frustration caused” and outlining the technical problem.

The email explained that a system fault was causing entries made on the practice daybook as reminders for doctors to also trigger automated text alerts to patients. “We appreciate that this can understandably cause confusion, and we are working hard to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the message read.

The practice added that the receptionist had given correct information about the need to call back on Monday because the surgery was at capacity, but acknowledged the error had allowed the patient to be seen that day.

Panteg Health Centre confirmed the glitch is affecting multiple patients, though it declined to give a precise number. IT staff have been instructed to audit the appointment software and to suspend the automatic text function until the root cause is identified.

The health board overseeing the centre said it will monitor the situation and expects the practice to report progress within the week. No other incidents have been reported at neighbouring surgeries in Torfaen, and the glitch appears isolated to the specific scheduling system used at Panteg.

Patients who receive unexpected appointment texts are advised to verify with the practice before travelling. The incident highlights the reliance on digital reminder systems in primary care and the potential for technical failures to disrupt patient pathways.

The practice has pledged to review its communication protocols to prevent similar misunderstandings in the future. The health centre’s apology concluded with a statement that patient concerns are taken seriously and that steps are being taken to prevent recurrence.