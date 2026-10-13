Cabinet to review Ysgol Bro Epynt opening date

Powys Council will consider delaying the new Welsh‑medium school’s launch to September 2028 to address construction challenges.

Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 12:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Powys County Council’s Cabinet will meet on Tuesday 20 October to decide whether to push back the opening of Ysgol Bro Epynt by a year.

The Welsh‑medium all‑age school, slated for Builth Wells, was originally due to welcome pupils in September 2027.

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Council officials say challenges identified in the building design now make a September 2028 launch more realistic.

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Key concerns centre on procurement delays, construction timescales and the ability to complete works safely before primary and early‑years learners move onto the site.

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Ysgol Bro Epynt forms part of the approved transformation plan that also reshapes Ysgol Calon Cymru and Builth Wells Community Primary School.

The new institution will provide Welsh‑medium education for children and young people aged four to 18.

Since the project received approval earlier this year, progress has been steady.

A temporary governing body has been established and the school’s name agreed.

Recruitment for a headteacher is already under way, and detailed site plans are being finalised.

However, further work on the building design has highlighted procurement bottlenecks that could jeopardise the original timetable.

Council engineers warn that rushing construction could compromise safety standards for the first cohort of pupils.

Delaying the opening would give contractors a clearer window to address these issues without compromising quality.

If the Cabinet endorses the recommendation, Ysgol Bro Epynt would open to Reception‑year‑9 pupils in September 2028.

Builth Wells Primary School and Ysgol Calon Cymru would continue delivering dual‑stream education until August 2028.

The second phase of the transformation, which involves a replacement building for Ysgol Calon Cymru in Llandrindod Wells, remains on track for a September 2029 earliest start.

“We remain fully committed to delivering Ysgol Bro Epynt and creating new opportunities for Welsh‑medium education in Powys,” said Councillor James Gibson‑Watt, Cabinet Member for Learning Powys.

He added, “A great deal of progress has already been made, and this recommendation is about making sure we get the opening of the new school right.”

“Our priority is to provide pupils and staff with a safe, high‑quality learning environment from day one.”

Gibson‑Watt continued, “By allowing more time for the building work to be completed, we can reduce risks, provide greater certainty for families and give the new school the strongest possible start.”

Should the Cabinet approve the change, recruitment of the headteacher will proceed alongside curriculum development.

Engagement with pupils, parents and the wider community will also continue throughout the extended timeline.

Procurement and construction teams are set to maintain momentum, ensuring the site is ready for the revised opening date.

Local residents have been briefed on the proposed shift and reassured that the delay aims to safeguard educational standards.

Education advocates welcomed the council’s cautious approach, noting that a well‑prepared facility outweighs the inconvenience of a later start.

The Cabinet’s decision will be recorded in the minutes of the 20 October meeting and communicated to stakeholders shortly thereafter.

Powys County Council has indicated that the revised schedule will be reflected in future funding allocations and project milestones.

With the new school poised to become a cornerstone of Welsh‑medium provision in the region, the council stresses that the extra year is intended to secure a lasting legacy.