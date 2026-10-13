Power lines removed from Pen y Crug hillfort improving Brecon views

Overhead cables have been buried and poles removed at Pen y Crug, restoring panoramic vistas of Brecon, the Usk Valley and surrounding mountains.

Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Rhiannon Evans (Environment & Climate Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 12:15 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Five electricity poles have been removed and half a kilometre of overhead cables buried at Pen y Crug, restoring uninterrupted views from the historic hillfort that crowns the Brecon landscape.

The work, carried out by National Grid Electricity Distribution in partnership with Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, involved replacing the former overhead line with underground cables and dismantling the poles that ran between the hillfort and the town.

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Funding for the scheme came from an Ofgem allowance that supports the burial of power lines within National Parks and designated National Landscapes, a policy aimed at protecting visual amenity while preserving essential services.

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“If you walk up to Pen y Crug today, you’ll immediately notice the difference”.

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He added that the newly cleared sightlines now allow walkers to enjoy an uninterrupted panorama of Brecon, the Usk Valley, the Black Mountains and the Central Beacons as they descend the hill.

National Grid confirmed that the underground installation continues to serve local homes and businesses without interruption, meeting the same capacity standards as the former overhead system.

Pen y Crug, a Bronze Age hillfort perched above the town, is one of the park’s most frequented viewpoints, drawing hikers, families and tourists who seek sweeping vistas of the surrounding countryside.

The removal of the poles eliminates the visual intrusion that previously sliced the landscape, a change that park officials say enhances both the natural character of the area and the visitor experience.

Burial of power lines in protected landscapes has become a growing priority across Wales, with several similar projects already completed in Snowdonia and the Pembrokeshire Coast, reflecting a broader commitment to reconcile infrastructure with heritage preservation.

Authorities note that while the Pen y Crug scheme was relatively modest in scale, its impact demonstrates how targeted interventions can deliver significant aesthetic improvements without compromising energy reliability.

Local residents and walkers have already reported a noticeable uplift in the ambience of the hill, with the removal of the overhead wires described as “a breath of fresh air” by community members who frequent the trail.