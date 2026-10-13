Pembroke Dock Friday Market relaunched with Senedd support

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✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 10:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Paul Davies MS welcomed the official relaunch of Pembroke Dock’s Friday Market on Friday, 9 October, urging residents to back local traders. The market, revived after a hiatus, will operate weekly, offering independent sellers a platform to showcase produce, crafts and services.

The event was attended by Pembrokeshire County Councillor Jamie Street, who helped drive the initiative. Paul Davies, Conservative Senedd Member for Ceredigion Penfro, met traders and observed the bustling stalls.

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He also held a fully booked constituency advice surgery in the town earlier that day. “It’s fantastic to see Pembroke Dock’s Friday Market back up and running, and I want to congratulate Cllr Jamie Street for all his hard work in leading this initiative.”

“Our independent traders and small businesses are the lifeblood of our towns.”

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They work incredibly hard, often competing against large supermarkets and online retailers, and they deserve our support.”

“Markets like this are about much more than shopping. They bring people into town, create opportunities for local businesses and help build that sense of community which makes places like Pembroke Dock special.”

“I was in the town holding a fully booked advice surgery, so it was a great opportunity to call in, meet some of the traders and see the market for myself.”

The market is situated on the outskirts of the historic town centre, near the waterfront.

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“I was delighted to see so many people visiting the market on Friday, and I want to thank all the traders who got behind its return.”

Organisers hope the market will draw shoppers away from large supermarkets and online platforms. “But the real test will be keeping that momentum going.”

We need people to continue turning up, shopping locally and supporting the traders who are putting their time, energy and money into making it a success.”

The weekly event provides an affordable launchpad for start‑up businesses. “The market also offers something really important – an affordable opportunity for small businesses to get started, test their ideas and build a customer base.”

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Councillor Street highlighted the role of the market in the town’s broader regeneration plan. “While the market itself isn’t quite in the town centre, it has the potential to play a part in its wider regeneration, helping new businesses grow and, hopefully, go on to fill some of our empty shopfronts.”

Local residents reported strong turnout, with families and retirees browsing stalls.

The market includes food stalls, handmade jewellery and local produce. Traders said the venue allows them to test new products without the overhead of a permanent shop.

The council expects the market to help fill vacant shopfronts over time. “I’d encourage everyone in Pembroke Dock and the surrounding communities to make the Friday Market part of their weekly routine.”

Let’s get behind it and give it every chance of becoming a lasting success.”

Community groups plan to use the market as a venue for pop‑up performances and information booths. The revival follows a series of town‑centre improvement schemes funded by the Welsh Government.

Officials stress that sustained footfall is essential for long‑term viability. “We all want to see our town centres thriving, but that doesn’t happen by accident.”

It takes hard work, local initiative and the support of the community.”

The Senedd Member reiterated that the market’s success depends on continued public patronage. “The return of the Friday Market is a really positive example of what can be achieved, and I hope residents will get behind it.”

The market will run every Friday from 9 am to 2 pm, weather permitting.

Organisers will review attendance figures after the first month to gauge progress.