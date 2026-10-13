Welsh Government adds £60m for ALN in supplementary budget

An agreement with Welsh Labour adds £60m to the 2026‑27 Supplementary Budget, boosting support for additional learning needs, NHS, childcare and free meals.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 9:15 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Welsh Government has struck a deal with Welsh Labour to inject an extra £60 million into the 2026‑27 Supplementary Budget for Additional Learning Needs (ALN).

The agreement paves the way for the budget to be laid before the Senedd today, Tuesday 13 October, with a debate scheduled for Tuesday 3 November.

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The Supplementary Budget, first published in June, outlines a package of investment that includes the new ALN funding alongside continued spending on the NHS, childcare and free school meals.

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First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said the deal demonstrates the potential of cross‑party cooperation in the Senedd.

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“This agreement reflects what can be achieved when parties across the Senedd work together.” It will unlock an extra £60m towards Additional Learning Needs in this financial year.

Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates welcomed the additional resources for schools and colleges.

“We are pleased to have secured an additional £60 million for Additional Learning Needs this year.” This money will make a huge difference to schools and colleges across Wales, and it is important that it now delivers for the children and young people who need it.

The £60 million boost brings the total ALN allocation for the current financial year to a level not seen in recent budgets.

Education officials say the funding will support targeted interventions, specialist staff and assistive technology for pupils with complex needs.

Health services anticipate that improved ALN provision will reduce pressure on paediatric and mental‑health pathways by addressing issues early in the education system.

Local authorities have been urged to prioritise the new money for projects that directly benefit children and young people with additional needs.

Welsh Government finance officials confirmed that the supplementary package does not alter the overall fiscal plan for 2026‑27, which remains balanced under the current revenue forecasts.

The budget also retains commitments to maintain free school meals for eligible families and to expand childcare provision for working parents.

Opposition parties have been invited to comment on the supplementary measures ahead of the Senedd debate, though no formal objections have been lodged to date.

Analysts note that the agreement may set a precedent for future cross‑party negotiations on education funding, especially as the Welsh Government seeks to meet its long‑term targets for inclusive schooling.

With the Supplementary Budget now on the table, attention turns to how quickly the £60 million can be allocated and delivered to schools across Wales.