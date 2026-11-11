Danny Kelly, beloved football broadcaster and NME editor, dies aged 69 after cancer battle SEO

Renowned sports broadcaster Danny Kelly has died aged 69 following a courageous battle with oesophageal cancer. The football community is mourning the loss of the beloved presenter, who was a lifelong Tottenham Hotspur fan but cherished by supporters of all clubs. Kelly had publicly announced his diagnosis earlier this year, using his platform to encourage listeners to seek medical check-ups.

His passing has triggered a flood of tributes from colleagues and friends across the broadcasting industry. talkSPORT, where Kelly was a cherished presence for many years, paid tribute to his extraordinary wit, warmth, and deep knowledge. The broadcaster noted that his passion for football, music, and life was infectious, touching everyone around him.

Kelly’s career spanned decades of iconic television and radio programming. He featured prominently on popular shows including Kick Off, Sporting Life, and Trans-Euro Express. More recently, he became a major part of The Athletic’s Tottenham podcast, The View From The Lane, serving as its dedicated presenter.

Beyond sports, Kelly was a passionate music lover with a distinguished editorial background. He spent two years serving as the editor of the influential music publication NME. This diverse experience allowed him to bring a unique perspective to his broadcasting, blending cultural insight with sporting analysis.

Tottenham Hotspur paid tribute to their famous supporter, acknowledging the profound loss felt across the club. The club stated: “The entire Tottenham family mourns the loss of one of our own, broadcasting legend Danny Kelly.” Our thoughts and love are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

Rest in peace, Danny.

Kelly, who had moved to Ireland, announced in March that he was stepping away from broadcasting. During this period, he used his public profile to highlight the importance of early detection and health checks. His decision to share his diagnosis openly resonated with many fans and colleagues alike.

Long-time broadcasting partner Danny Baker expressed his shock and grief at the news. Baker described Kelly as his great friend, a supreme broadcaster, and the funniest man he ever knew. He added: “I cannot believe I will never hear his voice again.”

Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan also shared his heartfelt condolences. Jordan recalled how Kelly nurtured his own broadcasting career, stating: “The reason I’m able to broadcast is because of Danny, it started with Danny, he nurtured me.” He was an ideas factory.

Jordan reflected on the strength and courage Kelly displayed during his illness. He noted: “He fought this battle, the adversity he went through, the sadness, I feel choked, we thought Danny was coming through.” He showed such strength and courage.

Recalling their time together during the pandemic, Jordan highlighted the dynamic they created despite limited material. He said: “We had such fun, during Covid we had such little material, nothing was going on, we had ideological debates, we disagreed, but we still created a dynamic between us, it’s stayed with me.”

talkSPORT colleague Ian ‘Moose’ Abrahams described himself as absolutely heartbroken by the news. He praised Kelly as one of the best broadcasters he had ever worked with. Abrahams added: “One of the most amazing, kindest, funny, passionate people I knew.”

Danny, we’ll always have ‘I love Football. I will miss you my friend, sleep well.

Former Liverpool, Tottenham, and England midfielder Danny Murphy shared fond memories of their interactions. He recalled trying to catch Kelly out with obscure songs from the 1960s and 1970s. Murphy said: “Every time he would say, ‘I met him,’ I’d always laugh with him.”

Broadcaster Laura Woods spoke of the guidance Kelly provided during her early career. She described production meetings as feeling like “kids at school,” filled with great stories. Woods noted: “The level of knowledge he had, about anything and everything.”

He was so pure and genuine, that’s so unique.

Woods emphasised the gentle and kind way Kelly challenged her professionally. She stated: “He would say it how it was, I loved that, I was in awe of him.” He challenged me, in the right way, very gentle and kind, interesting.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.independent.co.uk.