NHS worker earns master’s amid pandemic

Fishguard mother of three balances NHS shifts and family life to graduate with a master’s in Environmental Management from The Open University.

Photo credit: Tivyside Advertiser

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 3, 2026 at 9:50 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Arabella Owen, a mother of three from Fishguard, walked across the stage at Newport’s International Convention Centre on Friday, September 25, to collect a Master’s in Environmental Management from The Open University.

Owen, who has been employed by the NHS throughout the Covid‑19 pandemic, completed the part‑time degree while caring for her husband and three children at home.

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She told the assembled graduates, “I wanted to study part time alongside my full‑time job without having to move, and while living at home with my husband and three children.”

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“As a teenager I was inspired by my friend’s mum, who studied part‑time with the OU, at a time when the materials were sent by post!” she added.

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“Despite many challenges, including working for the NHS during the Covid‑19 pandemic, and having to take a two year break due to ill health, I was awarded a Merit!” Owen said, highlighting the resilience required to juggle shift work, family duties and academic deadlines.

“I have learnt so much about Environmental Management, and have developed and applied a range of academic and personal skills, including resilience and perseverance.”

The ceremony marked the graduation of 600 Open University students from across Wales, each receiving their certificates from presiding officers Josie Fraser and Mark Brandon, alongside OU Wales principal Ben Lewis.

Among the honours awarded were two honorary doctorates, presented to film producer Berwyn Rowlands and charity leader Momena Ali.

“Receiving this honorary degree from The Open University is incredibly humbling.” I have always believed that education is not simply about what we achieve for ourselves, but about how we use what we learn to serve others, show kindness and make a difference.

Ali, founder and president of EYST Wales, praised the university’s commitment to widening participation for ethnic‑minority communities.

“Learning isn’t something that ends when you leave school or university.” Throughout my career I’ve found that curiosity, openness to new ideas and a willingness to keep learning have been just as important as any qualification.

To anyone thinking about starting a degree, I’d say: don’t wait for the perfect moment; investing in yourself is always worthwhile. And to today’s graduates, congratulations.

Rowlands, a veteran of the Welsh film scene, urged graduates to view education as a lifelong journey rather than a finite goal.

The Open University, which delivers all its teaching remotely, has seen a surge in enrolments since the pandemic, with many students citing the flexibility that allowed them to balance work and family commitments.

Owen’s story reflects a broader trend of NHS staff seeking further qualifications to enhance career prospects and contribute to post‑pandemic recovery.

Colleagues at her hospital noted that her studies had informed practical improvements in waste management and sustainability practices on the ward.

“She brought fresh ideas from her coursework into daily operations, helping us reduce single‑use plastics and improve recycling rates,” a senior nurse said anonymously.

As the ceremony concluded, graduates were reminded that the merit of their achievements lies not only in the certificates they hold but in the impact they can make on their communities.

For Owen, the degree represents both personal triumph and a stepping stone towards a career focused on environmental stewardship within the health sector.