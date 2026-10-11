Councillor demands proof of staff backing for Powys hospital cuts

The request follows a September 16 board meeting where Unison branch secretary and board member Cathie Poynton told colleagues that “in the main, the staff are with the change and…

Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 6:20 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Independent councillor Graham Breeze has demanded that Powys Teaching Health Board disclose the evidence behind claims that its staff back sweeping changes to community hospital services.

The request follows a September 16 board meeting where Unison branch secretary and board member Cathie Poynton told colleagues that “in the main, the staff are with the change and know it needs to be made”.

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Breeze, who represents the Llanerchydol ward that includes Welshpool Hospital, said he has yet to encounter a single employee who supports the proposals.

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“I have yet to speak to a single member of staff who supports these proposals,” he told the board, adding that every worker he has spoken to is “deeply concerned about what these changes could mean for patients, families and the future of healthcare provision in north Powys”.

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The councilor’s challenge centres on plans that could see inpatient beds, X‑ray facilities and minor injuries units withdrawn from community hospitals across the county.

He warned that recognising the need for services to evolve is not the same as endorsing the loss of local provision.

“There is a significant difference between agreeing that healthcare services must evolve and supporting the closure or removal of local services,” Breeze said.

He argued that staff may understand the pressures facing the board, but that should not be interpreted as blanket support for the removal of beds and services on which local communities rely.

Breeze called for the board to publish the data underpinning Poynton’s remarks, including the exact questions asked and the results of any staff surveys.

“The public deserves to know whether the claim that staff support the changes is based on robust evidence or simply an interpretation of a limited number of conversations,” he asserted.

He questioned whether the staff feedback had been gathered through a formal questionnaire or merely “a chat in a hospital corridor”.

The consultation on the proposals is scheduled to run until 10 January 2027, giving residents and professionals ample time to respond.

Board documents outline several options that would reduce the number of community hospital inpatient beds throughout Powys, a move that could reshape access to care in rural areas.

Health board officials have previously highlighted the need to modernise services and address workforce pressures, but have not released detailed staff sentiment data.

Breeze’s appeal reflects growing scrutiny of how health service reforms are communicated to frontline workers and the public.

He noted that the proposals represent “the most far‑reaching healthcare proposals Powys has seen for a generation”.

Local health‑care providers have voiced concerns that reduced bed capacity could increase travel times for patients and strain remaining facilities.

Unison representatives have defended the board’s position, stating that staff engagement has been ongoing and that many recognise the necessity of change.

Nevertheless, Breeze maintains that without transparent evidence, claims of staff support remain unsubstantiated.

The councilor urged the board to release the full consultation methodology, including response rates and any dissenting views recorded.

He concluded that “before anyone speaks on behalf of the workforce, local people will want to know exactly how many staff were asked”.

The issue is set to feature in upcoming council meetings as Powys residents prepare to submit their responses before the January deadline.