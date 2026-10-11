Plaid Cymru demands urgent water investment in West Wales

Plaid Cymru calls for immediate funding to upgrade water networks after summer hosepipe bans affect 33,000 homes in Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 7:10 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Plaid Cymru has urged the Welsh Government and water companies to fund a major upgrade of West Wales’ water network after a summer hosepipe ban left thousands without reliable supply.

From 19 July until 4 September 2026, a ban covering roughly 33,000 properties was imposed across Mid and South Ceredigion, North Pembrokeshire and North Carmarthenshire.

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Dŵr Cymru Cymru Wales Water Authority said the restrictions were driven by exceptionally high demand during the heatwave rather than low reservoir levels.

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Several burst pipes compounded the problem, leaving many households without any water for extended periods.

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The situation, Plaid Cymru MS for Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion Anna Nicholl warned, is not new.

Documents relating to the South/Mid Ceredigion Water Supply Scheme, compiled in 2005, identified supply shortfalls and projected a rise in demand over the following 25 years.

In June 2025 the same supply zone was placed in ‘Developing Drought’ status, signalling heightened risk of water stress.

Mid and South Ceredigion was the only area in Wales to face a hosepipe ban during the summer of 2026, despite Dŵr Cymru confirming that the measures were demand‑driven rather than a shortage of water resources.

That disparity has raised questions about the resilience of the local water infrastructure.

“The disruption experienced by communities across south Ceredigion this year has understandably caused real frustration,” Anna Nicholl said.

“Access to a reliable water supply is a basic necessity, yet people were left dealing with interruptions and uncertainty.”

She added that climate change is accelerating pressures on water networks, with changing weather patterns placing additional strain on systems designed decades ago.

“However, the need to strengthen water infrastructure in west Wales has been recognised for a very long time.” It’s time for water companies to act.”

“Communities in rural Wales deserve confidence that essential services are resilient, reliable and fit for the future.”

Ceredigion Penfro MS Kerry Ferguson echoed the call for investment.

“The events of this year raise legitimate questions about whether sufficient investment has been made to ensure the network can meet modern demand.”

She noted that the need for infrastructure improvements was identified more than two decades ago.

“People living in south Ceredigion and north Pembrokeshire are entitled to ask why they are still experiencing these kinds of problems when the need for infrastructure improvements was identified more than two decades ago.”

Ferguson stressed that “urgent and sustained investment must be targeted where vulnerabilities exist and where communities are most exposed to disruption.”

She said Plaid Cymru is committed to tackling climate change while ensuring Wales has the resilient public infrastructure needed to protect communities for generations to come.

The party’s demands come as the Welsh Government reviews its long‑term water strategy, with pressure mounting to align investment plans with the growing frequency of heatwaves and drought‑related stress.

Industry analysts note that many rural supply zones were built to serve far smaller populations, and upgrading them will require substantial capital.

Water companies have previously highlighted the need for modernisation, but funding arrangements remain a point of contention between regulators and the Welsh Government.

Local councils in Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire have reported a surge in complaints over water quality and supply interruptions throughout the summer.

Residents in the affected areas have called for clearer communication from water providers and faster repairs to burst pipes.

Environmental groups have warned that without significant investment, the region could face more frequent restrictions as climate patterns shift.

Plaid Cymru’s call for action underscores a broader debate about how Wales will fund essential infrastructure in the face of mounting climate pressures.

Stakeholders say that a coordinated approach, combining government funding, water company investment and community input, will be crucial to safeguarding water security for West Wales.