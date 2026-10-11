MS Siân Gwenllian highlights pressures on Ysbyty Gwynedd A&E

During a visit, the Senedd member praised staff, noted environmental accreditation and a new dual helipad as the department faces rising pressures.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 5:10 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Senedd member Siân Gwenllian visited the Emergency Department at Ysbyty Gwynedd on Thursday, a return to the site she first opened in 2019 when she called the multi‑million‑pound redevelopment “transformative”.

The tour gave her a chance to meet senior staff, including Dr Rob Perry, consultant in Emergency Medicine and Vice President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) Wales, and Dr Pete Williams, Clinical Lead for the department.

Advertisement

Gwenllian also spoke with Sian Gruffydd, Directorate General Manager for Emergency Care at BCUHB, who outlined the current workload and staffing pressures affecting A&E services across Wales.

Advertisement

During the visit the department was congratulated for achieving Bronze accreditation under the RCEM GreenED programme, a scheme that recognises efforts to cut environmental impact while maintaining patient‑care standards.

Advertisement

“But I also want to take this opportunity to recognise the fantastic job staff are doing in very difficult circumstances,” the Senedd member said.

She added that care “is clearly at the centre of everything they do, and it was obvious there is a real sense of teamwork across the department”.

“From the cleaning staff and porters to clinical teams, everyone I met took great pride in their work and in providing the best possible care for patients,” Gwenllian continued.

The visit highlighted a major infrastructure upgrade: the existing helipad has been expanded and a second helipad is under construction, creating the first dual‑helipad facility in the country.

“It was also good to see significant improvements to the existing helipad and construction of a second helipad, which will play an important role in ensuring critically ill and injured patients reach emergency care as quickly as possible,” she noted.

Dr Rob Perry warned that emergency departments nationwide are coping with rising demand, staff shortages and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

He said the GreenED Bronze award reflects a commitment to sustainability that can coexist with high‑quality acute care.

Dr Pete Williams highlighted that the new helipad capacity will reduce transfer times for patients requiring specialist treatment at tertiary centres.

Gwenllian acknowledged “some of the significant challenges” facing the department, but praised the staff’s resilience and dedication.

“I would like to thank the whole department once again for the fantastic welcome and, most importantly, for the heroic work they continue to do every day,” she concluded.

The visit comes as Welsh health officials continue to monitor A&E pressures and explore strategies to sustain services amid growing demand.

Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Emergency Department remains a critical hub for the north‑west of Wales, serving a population of over 200,000 residents.

Hospital leaders say the dual‑helipad project, expected to be completed later this year, will enhance the hospital’s emergency response capability and support regional trauma pathways.

Stakeholders will watch closely to see whether the environmental improvements and infrastructure upgrades can alleviate some of the pressures highlighted during the Senedd member’s visit.