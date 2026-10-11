Pembroke Dock ambulance station set for £590k refurbishment

The figure rises to roughly £709,000 when VAT is included, though the amount reflects a procurement estimate rather than a final price.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 2:40 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust has announced a refurbishment of its Pembroke Dock ambulance station on Isaac Way, with an estimated contract value of £590,833.33 before VAT.

The figure rises to roughly £709,000 when VAT is included, though the amount reflects a procurement estimate rather than a final price.

Advertisement

The tender, published in July, outlines internal upgrades such as reconfigured toilet and shower facilities, installation of solar photovoltaic panels and repairs to the car park.

Advertisement

Mechanical, electrical and structural works are also part of the scope, aiming to modernise the premises for future service demands.

Advertisement

Contractual dates are provisionally set from 1 October 2026 to 31 March 2027, with the competition closing to bids on 11 August.

While the appointed contractor remains undisclosed, the trust confirmed on 8 October that ambulance staff have temporarily relocated to Pembroke Dock Health Centre to allow the works to commence.

Matthew T Jones, interim service manager for emergency operations, thanked Hywel Dda University Health Board for accommodating the ambulance team during the work.

Jones added that the upgrade is expected to take around five months and assured the public that ambulance response times will not be affected by the temporary move.

Residents may notice an increased presence of ambulances and other service vehicles outside the health centre, a situation the trust described as routine and not a cause for concern.

The temporary relocation has also prompted the movement of seven clinic services from the health centre to South Pembrokeshire Hospital.

From 28 September, sexual health, audiology, health visiting, diabetic eye screening, chronic pain, heart failure and hepatology clinics have operated from the hospital.

Hywel Dda University Health Board expects the clinic displacement to last approximately six months while the ambulance station is refurbished.

Patients whose appointments have been affected are being notified of the new venues and advised on how to access their care.

The health board has opened a consultation, inviting patients, carers and staff to comment on the temporary arrangements and to consider whether South Pembrokeshire Hospital could serve as a longer‑term base for any of the clinics.

No permanent relocation of the clinics has been decided, and the board stresses that the temporary move is solely to facilitate the ambulance station works.

Local councillors have welcomed the investment, noting that the upgraded facilities will bolster emergency response capabilities in the town and surrounding areas.

Environmental benefits are also highlighted, with the planned solar panels expected to reduce the station’s carbon footprint and contribute to the trust’s sustainability targets.

Parking improvements form part of the project, addressing long‑standing concerns from staff and the public about vehicle access and safety.

The refurbishment aligns with broader NHS Wales initiatives to modernise frontline services and enhance resilience across the health system.

Funding for the project is sourced from the trust’s capital budget, reflecting a commitment to maintain high standards of emergency care infrastructure.

Stakeholders will monitor the progress of the works closely, with regular updates to be provided by the ambulance trust and the health board.

Upon completion, the station is expected to provide a more efficient, comfortable and future‑ready environment for ambulance crews serving Pembroke Dock and the wider region.