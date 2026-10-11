Wales launches UK’s first cancer immunotherapy training modules

Velindre Oncology Academy, in partnership with University of Wales Trinity Saint David, offers accredited Level 6‑7 courses to equip NHS staff with specialist skills in managing immunotherapy side‑effects.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 3:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Velindre Oncology Academy has announced the launch of the United Kingdom’s first university‑accredited modules dedicated to cancer immunotherapy, aimed at up‑skilling NHS staff across Wales.

The new courses, offered at Levels 6 and 7, provide both undergraduate and postgraduate routes for healthcare professionals who work with patients receiving advanced immunotherapy treatments.

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Accreditation is secured through a partnership with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, whose campuses in Carmarthen, Lampeter and other Welsh locations will deliver the programme.

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Each module carries 20 academic credits and aligns with the national Aspirant Cancer Career and Education Development framework, known as ACCEND.

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Velindre describes the modules as a UK first, filling a gap in specialist education as immunotherapy becomes a routine part of cancer care.

Unlike conventional chemotherapy, many immunotherapy agents stimulate the body’s own immune system to recognise and attack malignant cells.

While effective, these drugs can also provoke the immune system to target healthy tissues, leading to complications that may affect the bowel, lungs, liver, endocrine glands or other organs.

Prompt identification of such side‑effects is critical, especially for staff who may first encounter patients outside specialist cancer centres.

Sally Jones, an immunotherapy lecturer and acute oncology specialist nurse at Velindre, said: “Immunotherapy is playing an increasingly important role in cancer treatment, and education needs to keep pace with these advances.”

She added that the module would equip staff with the knowledge and confidence required to support patients throughout their treatment journey.

Valerie Harris, immunotherapy lecturer and lead nurse, expressed pride in the new course, stating the Academy was “proud of the new course and of the opportunity it would provide for healthcare professionals to improve their specialist knowledge and patient care.”

The training is designed to reach a broad audience, from specialist oncology teams in Cardiff to general practitioners and nurses in rural settings such as Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

Although the Academy has not disclosed exact enrolment figures from these regions, the modules are open to professionals throughout Wales and beyond.

In addition to the formal coursework, Velindre continues to run short courses, online learning sessions and study days focused on recognising and managing immunotherapy‑related toxicity.

A further study day dedicated to immunotherapy and toxicity management is scheduled for 16 November.

The initiative follows a summer‑time promotion of the modules, with the October announcement marking a renewed push to highlight the programme.

By embedding the training within the existing ACCEND framework, the Academy aims to ensure that learning outcomes are recognised across the NHS career pathway.

Healthcare providers anticipate that a workforce better versed in immunotherapy will reduce delays in diagnosing adverse reactions, thereby improving patient outcomes.

Velindre Oncology Academy’s effort reflects a wider national strategy to expand specialist cancer education as novel therapies become more prevalent.

Patients receiving immunotherapy can expect their care teams to have undergone rigorous training on drug administration, monitoring protocols and supportive measures.

The collaboration with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David also strengthens West Wales’ role in delivering cutting‑edge medical education.

Academic staff from the university will co‑deliver lectures and supervise assessments, ensuring that the curriculum meets university standards.

While the modules do not introduce a new treatment service, they represent a strategic investment in the NHS workforce to keep pace with rapid advances in oncology.

Further details on enrolment, tuition and course dates are available through the Velindre Oncology Academy’s accredited courses programme.