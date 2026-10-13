Interest‑free £35k loans for Carmarthenshire empty homes

The move, announced by the council’s Empty Property Team, forms part of a wider push to return empty dwellings to occupation and ease pressure on the region’s housing…

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 1:05 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Carmarthenshire County Council has lifted the ceiling on its interest‑free Houses into Homes loans, allowing owners of long‑term vacant houses to borrow up to £35,000 for refurbishment.

The move, announced by the council’s Empty Property Team, forms part of a wider push to return empty dwellings to occupation and ease pressure on the region’s housing market.

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Loans under the scheme carry no interest and are intended solely for qualifying renovation work that brings a property up to modern safety and energy‑efficiency standards.

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In parallel, the National Empty Homes Grant Scheme remains available, offering grants of up to £25,000 to eligible owners whose homes have been empty for at least twelve months.

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Grant recipients may be required to live in the property as their main residence for a set period after the improvements are completed.

Both the loan and grant programmes are open to owners who meet the council’s eligibility criteria, although applicants are advised to seek advice before assuming they qualify.

Applications for the national grant will be accepted until 31 March 2027, subject to the availability of funding.

Owners can also complete a short online questionnaire and request a free advisory visit from council staff, who will discuss any barriers to bringing a property back into use.

“Returning empty buildings to occupation could strengthen neighbourhoods while adding to the housing supply,” said Cllr Emlyn Schiavone, the council’s Cabinet Member for Homes.

The council’s Empty Property Team highlighted that many vacant houses require substantial investment to meet current building regulations, especially where they have stood empty for several years.

By offering interest‑free loans, the authority hopes to remove a key financial obstacle for owners who might otherwise be unable to afford the necessary upgrades.

Local housing advocates have welcomed the increased loan limit, noting that it aligns with broader efforts across West Wales to boost the supply of usable homes.

The scheme is also designed to encourage owners to consider a range of options, including renovation for personal use, letting the property or selling it on the open market.

Council officials stress that the loan must be repaid, but the interest‑free nature means repayments are based solely on the principal amount borrowed.

Owners who receive a grant are expected to occupy the property as their primary residence for a period defined by the grant conditions, reinforcing the aim of creating long‑term occupancy.

The council’s initiative arrives at a time when the Welsh housing shortage remains a pressing concern, with many families struggling to find affordable homes.

By converting empty houses into habitable dwellings, the programme seeks to add to the regional housing stock without the need for new construction.

Stakeholders are reminded that funding for both the loan and grant schemes is finite, and applications will be assessed on a first‑come, first‑served basis until the March 2027 deadline.

Property owners are encouraged to act promptly, as the council aims to allocate the available resources efficiently to the most viable projects.

The council will continue to monitor the uptake of the loans and grants, adjusting the programme as necessary to meet the evolving needs of the community.

Overall, the interest‑free loan increase and accompanying grant support represent a coordinated effort to revitalise empty homes and strengthen Carmarthenshire’s neighbourhoods.