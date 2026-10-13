Marches push for rural ambition as climate challenges loom

Leaders at the Senedd call for cross‑border investment to boost food, water and energy resilience in the Marches, seeking £2.5m from Westminster.

Photo credit: Monmouthshire Beacon

✍️ By Rhiannon Evans (Environment & Climate Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 5:20 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Leaders from local government, farming, infrastructure, academia and business gathered at the Senedd on Wednesday 30 September to press for a new vision of rural Wales and the borderlands.

The Marches Forward Partnership, which spans Powys, Monmouthshire, Herefordshire and Shropshire, convened alongside NFU Cymru, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water and SP Energy Networks to outline how the region can bolster food security, water resilience, energy security and economic growth.

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Speakers warned that increasing flood events, prolonged dry spells and a rising risk of wildfires are testing the capacity of rural communities, but argued that tackling these challenges can also generate jobs and attract investment.

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In parallel, the Marches Food Partnership has secured £1.4 million of National Lottery funding to improve food security, a development hailed as proof of the benefits of cross‑sector collaboration.

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“Food security is a national resilience issue, and farmers have a critical role to play in meeting that challenge,” said Abi Reader, President of NFU Cymru. “It was encouraging to be part of a discussion that recognises the links between food, water, climate resilience and economic growth.”

She added, “All too often we debate the cost of action.” What is talked about less frequently is the cost of inaction and that is what is being addressed here.”

Alun Shurmer, Chief Strategy Officer for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, highlighted the newly signed MFP Business Resilience Coalition memorandum of understanding.

“The MFP Business Resilience Coalition memorandum of understanding reflects a shared understanding that the cost of inaction is rising, and that collaboration at a regional, cross‑border scale is now essential,” he said.

He continued, “We are all experiencing the same problems, but coming at them from different angles while hoping to achieve the same outcomes.” This is a real opportunity for collaboration.”

Nia Lowe, Head of DSO at SP Energy Networks, stressed the importance of joint innovation.

“We are all facing big challenges but if we are collaborative and innovative we can open up better investment opportunities,” she said. “We see this project as an enabler that brings more certainty and certainty brings investment.”

Cllr Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, urged that the Marches be defined by its strengths rather than its difficulties.

“The Marches should not be defined by its challenges, but by its opportunities.” We have the land, the businesses, the skills, the natural assets and the cross‑border partnerships needed to help address some of Wales’ biggest priorities,” he asserted.

Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, echoed the sentiment of growing momentum.

“Across our region we are already demonstrating what can happen when public, private and academic partners work towards a shared vision.” Today’s event showed there is growing momentum behind that vision and we want national support to help it succeed,” she said.

The event showcased practical projects already underway, including flood‑defence schemes, environmental investment pilots and rural innovation hubs aimed at sustainable growth.

Participants will take the discussion to Westminster on 19 October, where they intend to seek greater investment in rural innovation and present a request for £2.5 million from the UK Government.

Organisers hope that the cross‑border coalition can secure the funding needed to scale up resilience measures and cement the Marches as a hub of rural ambition.

By uniting farmers, water providers, energy networks and local authorities, the partnership aims to turn climate pressures into a catalyst for long‑term prosperity across the border region.