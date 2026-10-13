No Apologies Club release second single ‘Truth’

No Apologies Club unveil “Truth”, a new single exploring post‑relationship turmoil, recorded with Branwen Munn and filmed in Malta.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 6:35 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

No Apologies Club have dropped their second single, “Truth”, a raw‑edge track that delves into the exhausting mental replay that follows a relationship’s end.

The award‑winning duo, comprising Medi and Rebecca Hardy, recorded the song with producer Branwen Munn, aiming to capture the tension of lingering arguments that refuse to settle.

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“It’s that exhausting bit where you keep going back over everything, trying to make sense of it and work out who was right,” Rebecca explains.

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She adds, “At some point you have to accept that you might never agree.” You don’t have solve it to move on.”

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Partner Nia, who co‑writes with Rebecca, says the lyric hook struck a chord: “Rebecca came in with these lyrics and the question at the heart of them really grabbed me: who gets to define the truth?” Two people can go through the same relationship and come out of it with completely different versions of what happened.

Your truth, my truth… or somewhere in between?”

The pair, originally from West Wales and Colchester in Essex respectively, now share a home in Barry where they continue to develop their sound.

To visualise the song’s volatile energy, they filmed a short music reel on holiday in Malta earlier this year, braving 38‑degree heat while staging a convincingly furious exchange.

Both agree the on‑screen spat was purely a creative device, designed to mirror the lyrical theme rather than reflect any real‑life discord.

“Truth” follows the duo’s debut single “Seasoned”, which earned airplay on BBC Radio Wales and saw its video win three accolades at the Accolade Global Film Competition – for Music Video, Editing and Women Filmmakers.

The pair’s music draws heavily on the 1990s sounds that shaped their teenage years, a nostalgic influence they blend with contemporary indie‑pop sensibilities.

Both now in their late forties, they admit they only began making music after years of doubting whether it was too late to start.

Nia reflects, “It’s mad how, as we get older, we forget or bury the things that bring us the most joy.” For us that’s music, and starting this band has been about finding that part of ourselves again and giving ourselves permission to just bloody enjoy it.”

“Truth” is available across all major digital platforms, adding a fresh chapter to the duo’s burgeoning catalogue.

The release underscores a growing trend of mature artists embracing new creative ventures, challenging the notion that musical breakthroughs are the sole preserve of youth.

With their distinctive blend of lyrical honesty and 90s‑era musicality, No Apologies Club are poised to cement their place in Wales’ vibrant indie scene.

Fans can expect further releases later in the year as the duo continues to explore personal narratives through song.